Porter Robinson Shares Anamanaguchi Remix of 'Get Your Wish'

Acclaimed producer and songwriter Porter Robinson shares the Anamanaguchi remix of his track "Get Your Wish" today-listen below!

The original track is taken from his forthcoming second album Nurture.

New York four-piece Anamanaguchi are regarded as pioneers in the homemade, video game world of chiptune. With a prolific discography and an array of unlikely collaborators including computer-generated Japanese popstar Hatsune Miku, Anamanguchi have created videogame soundtracks and leveraged their music to parody corporate gaming culture, relying on a combination of a loud and fast live band and squarewaves from hacked Nintendo hardware to create their specific sound. Earlier this year, Anamanaguchi coordinated a recorded-from-home live performance for Robinson's Secret Sky festival.

Robinson has officially shared two tracks from Nurture so far-"Something Comforting," which finds Robinson in a moment of "melancholic introspection" swaying "between heavily layered production and subdued instrumentation" according to UPROXX, and "Get Your Wish," praised by The FADER as "a skittish glimmer of a track that climbs its way up to total euphoria." Robinson debuted a third track from Nurture, the unreleased "Look at the Sky" during an exclusive performance at his Secret Sky festival earlier this year.

In May, Robinson put on the Secret Sky streaming festival, marking his first performance of 2020. The 14-hour livestream event, which Robinson created as a way to introduce his vast audience to new artists and give his favorite musicians a platform to perform, featured sets by G Jones, Jai Wolf, Kizuna AI, Madeon, San Holo, A. G. Cook, Anamanaguchi and several others. The livestream was broadcasted via a digital auditorium built with state-of-the-art technology and attracted more than 4 million viewers, with the Youtube chat peaking at 8,813 chats per second during Robinson's performance of the previously unheard "Look at the Sky."

At age 18, the North Carolina-based producer and songwriter burst onto the scene in 2010 with a specifically magnetic brand of electro-house beats. His debut album Worlds was released four years later in 2014 to widespread critical and commercial success, establishing Robinson as a mainstay of electronic pop and a deft crafter of "gorgeous textures, contemplative storytelling and remarkably sharp melodies," as The New York Times remarked. The album's success eventually gave Robinson the chance to create his own music festival, Oakland's Second Sky, a sell-out two-day event that launched last year.

Following the major success of his debut album, Robinson released the acclaimed single "Shelter" with Madeon in 2016, followed by a Shelter Live Tour spanning 43 dates and five continents. The following year, in an attempt to display his growing interest in interdisciplinary art and Y2K trance, Robinson began releasing music under a new alias, Virtual Self, which lead to his first Grammy nomination for the hit single "Ghost Voices."

