Porter Robinson Reveals Video For Newest Single 'Something Comforting' & Launches New Website

Following last week's launch of his new website, Porter Robinson has revealed the video for his latest single, "Something Comforting" (Mom+Pop). The video, directed by Chris Muir & Carlos Lopez Estrada, had its premiere on YouTube yesterday. To the delight of all that were in attendance, Porter himself joined the 14k supporters to watch "Something Comforting" go live. The video has quickly grown in popularity, exceeding 140k views and receiving placement on YouTube's Video Hotlist.

"Something Comforting" was labeled "gorgeous" by Stereogum and Fader said it, "...draws a bold, glittering line underneath his comeback: it starts off with frosty synth strings straight out of the map screen of a 32-bit RPG, and expands into the affecting pop songwriting the Robinson project is known for." E! included the track in their "The mixtapE" and Uproxx put it in their "All The Best New Indie Music This Week" list. The single has amassed 4.6 million streams world-wide and saw support from both Apple Music and Spotify.

Watch "Something Comforting" below!

A driving triumph of swirling conversation between melancholic reflection and ecstatic euphoria, "Something Comforting" was the second hint of what is to come on Porter's forthcoming album Nurture. Previously, Porter dropped "Get Your Wish" which Pitchfork described as "a joyful return ... one that expands the scope of his music while bringing him back down to earth." Following its release, #PorterRobinson and #GetYourWish trended at #6 on Twitter and #11 respectively and it has amassed 15 Million+ Global Streams.

Porter Robinson's debut studio album 'Worlds' ranks as one of Billboard's best dance albums of the decade, his track 'Shelter' with Madeon went RIAA Certified Gold, he's amassed over 1.3 billion global streams and in 2019 started and sold out his own 2-day 'Second Sky Festival' with a capacity of 30k fans.





