Pop-Punk's Alexx Bean Releases 'Hop3 I DI3 YNG'

Upcoming pop-punk artist Alexx Bean has released his brand new single and video for "H0P3 I DI3 YNG." Produced by Midi Jones - who recently worked with TikToker Xowie Jones and emo-rapper Jutes (Capital Records) - juxtaposes dreams for the future with reality, lashing out with an angsty yelp engulfed by deep 808 tones and roaring electric guitars, resulting in a new alt rock anthem. The song is mastered by Chris Gehringer (Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavinge) and is available as an Apple Digital Master on Apple Music. Fans can check out the music video for "H0P3 I DI3 YNG" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nA9Dk2_hkQ4, and can stream the track at https://alexxbean.lnk.to/H0P3-I-DI3-YNG.

Speaking on the new single Alexx shares, "The song is about missing that sense of being able to have something special. You and I were better when we dared to dream this future."

"H0P3 I DI3 YNG" follows up to Alexx's previous singles "Misery" and "Castles," which has gained the attention of Hot Topic, Ones To Watch, All Punked Up, Chours.fm, and other notable outlets.

Inspired by unapologetic pop-punk and heart-on-sleeve emo rap, Gen Z rockstar Alexx Bean dishes out cathartic anthems for an anxious youth in the age of COVID and unending political turmoil. Along with his contemporaries such as Jxdn, Lil Huddy, KennyHoopla, Maggie Lindemann, and others, Alexx Bean ushers in a new golden era of alternative rock. From his hometown of Atlanta to the bustling streets of New York City and back, Alexx Bean redefines what it means to be a rockstar and invites you to join him on his journey.

