Poolside & DRAMA Share New Collab 'I Feel High'

Poolside and DRAMA are kicking off 2021 with a new collaboration entitled "I Feel High." "I Feel High (with DRAMA)" is a lean, up-tempo dance record that features vocals from DRAMA's Via Rosa including spoken word passages plus additional percussion, synths and production from DRAMA's Na'el Shehade. In a world filled with chaos, "I Feel High" aims to remind us to still focus on the ecstasy of simply being alive.

Poolside's Jeffrey Paradise says of the collaboration, "DRAMA transformed the song from a classic laid back Poolside vibe into a banger for the club that is essentially a celebration of this ecstatic and sometimes reckless thing we call life."

In speaking about the theme of the song, DRAMA says, "It's all about that invincible feeling you get when you're young, and out with your friends. In the moment you have this undeniable sureness that no matter what 'this is not how I die'." DRAMA continues, "And in that you fuel each other you become fearless and confident. When I was younger me and my friends would sneak back into the house after a night of partying, the first thing we'd ask each other before going inside is 'do I look high?' And although I really felt the need to incorporate that into the song for 'personal nostalgia' I think everyone has experienced that reality."

The song arrives with a companion animated video by Michael McAfee. Watch it here: