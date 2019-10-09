Point North Announce Signing to Hopeless Records

Point North has signed to Hopeless Records and shared a new song, "Heartbeat". Fans can watch the music video, here: smarturl.it/PNheartbeat. Point North is currently on tour with Stand Atlantic, The Faim, and WSTR. For a full list of tour dates, please see below.

With excitement towards signing with Hopeless Records, the band said, "We could not be more excited to announce that we have signed with our good friends at Hopeless Records. We have such incredible love and respect for this team and this is truly a dream come true for all of us in Point North. We cannot wait to see what we accomplish together."

They continued, "Along with our announcement of signing to Hopeless Records, we would like to present our new single, Heartbeat. This song is about the frustration we all hold in when we feel like we're unable to fully express ourselves in any way. That somehow when you're not allowed to be yourself, it can feel like you are lifeless, living under the control of someone or something else. This song is a cry for independence, an anthem for individuality."

Point North is Jon Lundin (vocals/guitar), Andy Hershey (guitar),and Sage Weeber (drums). "Heartbeat" is the follow-up to 2018's A Light In A Dark Place, and the band's first release on Hopeless Records.

For more information on Point North, please visit: pointnorthband.com

Point North Upcoming Tour Dates:

w/ Stand Atlantic, The Faim, & WSTR

October 9 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

October 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

October 12 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project

October 13 - Portland, OR - Peter's Room - Roseland Theater

October 14 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

October 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

October 17 - San Diego, CA - Soma

October 18 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

October 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo





Related Articles View More Music Stories