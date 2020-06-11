P*nut and Franz Job Share New Song 'Never Stop Refix' ft. Qua

Multi-platinum UK producer P*nut has teamed up with long-time friend and collaborator British born, Tobago-based Franz Job on their brand new single 'Never Stop Refix' ft. Qua. The first track to be taken from their upcoming EP - recorded between Tobago, Berlin & London - 'Never Stop Refix' ft. Qua is available to stream on all digital platforms now.

Listen below!

A smooth summer single, 'Never Stop Refix' ft. Qua is a tribute to the reggae and hip hop cultures that have heavily influenced P*nut's musical career to date. Drawing on his West Indian heritage, Franz's powerful lyrics and soulful vocals contribute to the track's infectious hip hop flavour. Emitting an effortlessly cool and laidback energy, this creation is the perfect playlist addition to help listeners relax and unwind.



The name behind some of best-selling singles and albums of the last 20 years, P*nut first started producing at the tender age of 16, working alongside the likes of Lee Scratch Perry, Johnny Osbourne and Rollo Armstrong. Responsible for co-producing Dido's chart-topping 'White Flag', co-writing Amy Winehouse's 'He Can Only Hold Her' from her Grammy-award winning 'Back to Black' album, as well as reworking a forgotten Faithless acapella that would become their smash single 'Mass Destruction', it's safe to say P*nut has the ear for chart-topping hits. Working with every major name in the business from Jennifer Lopez and Taio Cruz to Paloma Faith and James Arthur, in 2017 P*nut set up his own publishing company Boy Wonder, within Universal Music and splits his time between his studios in London and Berlin.



British-born and Trinidad raised, Franz has a back catalogue of features that cement his capabilities as both a writer and singer. Moving to London in the 90s, Franz met P*nut when he was an engineer recording Franz's first album together, with the pair instantly hitting it off and Franz going on to feature on P*nut's debut hip hop single, 'Sweet As'. Featuring on Faithless' Fatty Boo, a reggae number on their platinum-selling Greatest Hits album, Franz has become widely respected for his ability to cross genres, seamlessly merging hip hop, reggae and country soundscapes.

Related Articles View More Music Stories