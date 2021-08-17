Plowboy Records Taps Jim Reilley To Head Up Label Operations

Plowboy Records has tapped industry and creative veteran Jim Reilley for the post of Operations Director. The multi-dimensional Reilley, who moved to Nashville in 1998, brings a wealth of knowledge and talent to the imprint and will fill the role left by the passing of the label's beloved Ben Ewing.

"Jim has had a long and successful career in this business, and he brings a lifetime of experience from the creative side as well," notes Plowboy Records' President and co-founder Shannon Pollard. "He knows what it takes to put together deals and how to manage a variety of projects. He speaks the language of a musician, but he also speaks 'industry' and that is so important to our future."

Reilley has worn many career hats. As an artist he co-founded the revered group The New Dylans in 1986, and as a songwriter (with a stint at Curb Music Publishing) he secured cuts by Vince Gill, Sam Bush, Hal Ketchum, Tim O'Brien, Jack Ingram, and others. A gifted musician, Reilley played bass on numerous recording projects for various artists, most notably Sheryl Crow. A respected producer, Jim has helmed over 40 projects, including several Kerrville and Merlefest award winners. Currently, Jim is a member of the avant-garde experimental jazz outfit The Birdwatcher Experiment with Jerry Oliver and a rotating cast that includes Shannon Pollard and Cheetah Chrome of The Dead Boys. He looks forward to bringing his unique perspective to Plowboy and to nurturing the current artist roster and helping to guide the future of the label itself.

"If Shannon and I can realize our vision for Plowboy and become a label in the mold of a classic '60s Electra/Asylum, Rounder, Blue Note, Sub Pop, Creation, Dischord or Stax/Volt, especially in this current economic climate, I will consider that an enormous success," says Reilley. "I'm still excited by and in love with music and am honored Shannon has given me this opportunity."