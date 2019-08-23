Plain White T's Drop Deluxe Version Of PARALLEL UNIVERSE

There's a lot happening in the Plain White T's universe. The band has released the deluxe version of their latest album Parallel Universe. The expanded edition includes new tracks and acoustic renderings and arrives on August 23 via Fearless Records. Parallel Universe (Deluxe Edition) also lands on the one-year anniversary of the album's original release.



"The response we are getting from the fans about 'Let's Lay Low' is blowing our minds," said singer Tom Higgenson. "We are so excited to release the deluxe edition of Parallel Universe with that one, and a few more never-before-heard bonus tracks! Plus, we just announced the 3 Dimensional Tour so it's gonna be a fun fall and winter with new music and a U.S. tour!"



The Plain White T's have also revealed their Fall 2019 tour plans. The band will hit the road with The Mowgli's and New Politics. The trek, dubbed "The 3 Dimensional Tour," kicks off with a hometown gig at The Metro in Chicago on November 12 and runs through December 20 at the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City, Iowa. All confirmed dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 23 at 10am local time. There are two killer VIP packages available that fans can check out here.

PARALLEL UNIVERSE DELUXE EDITION TRACK LISTING:

"Light Up The Room"

"Bonnie I Want You"

"Call Me"

"Top Of The World"

"Bury Me"

"Your Body"

"Sick of Love"

"No Imitations"

"Low"

"Lying About Me And You"

"I Should Be Dead Right Now"

"Lips"

"No Tears"

"End Of The World"

"Land Of The Living"*

"Let's Lay Low "*

"Deeper And Deeper"*

"Light Up The Room" (Acoustic)*

Your Body" (Acoustic)*

*New

PLAIN WHITE T'S ON TOUR:



THE 3 DIMENSIONAL TOUR:

WITH THE MOWGLI'S + NEW POLITICS:

11/12 - Chicago, IL - Metro

11/13 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

11/16 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater*

11/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/19 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore +

11/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan

11/21 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

11/30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

12/1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

12/3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

12/4 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

12/6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

12/7 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

12/8 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom +

12/10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

12/11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

12/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

12/14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

12/15 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

12/17 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

12/18 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

12/20 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino

* No New Politics

+ No The Mowgli's





