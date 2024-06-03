Pixies Return with a New AA-Side Single; North American Tour Continues Through June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pixies return with the release of their first new music for 2024 with a brand new AA-side single, “You’re So Impatient”/”Que Sera, Sera.”

The new AA-side finds Pixies creating a macabre and cinematic picture of American pop culture. Furious punk ditty “You’re So Impatient” is an explosive two-minute, nine-second Zombie attack at the mall, before Pixies twist the classic 1950's standard “Que Sera, Sera” into a dark folk tale, told anew through the lens of a sci-fi monster epic – originally recorded as the soundtrack for the U.S. TV show “From.” A limited edition 7-inch single including both tracks will be released on July 19.

Speaking about “You’re So Impatient,” vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Black Francis said, “’You’re So Impatient’ is a slightly comedic suburban culture moment: there’s this guy, there’s this gal, there’s this tug-of-love dynamic going on. But the backdrop is the mall. And while the mall is crass, it’s also a very zombie, rock ‘n’ roll horror movie setting.”

Twenty-twenty-four is a momentous year for Pixies. Thirty-five years since their groundbreaking, Platinum-certified album Doolittle catapulted the band into the UK Top Ten, was heralded as one of the top albums of the 1980s, and twenty years since the band’s celebrated reformation at Coachella, Pixies are deep into their second act. Bigger than ever, playing to fans spanning multiple generations, and in the midst of a creative purple patch, with more new music soon to be announced.

Pixies’ new AA-side single arrives amidst a packed touring schedule set to take in circa seventy live shows across the world through 2024 – with even more dates to be announced for 2025. They have just kicked off a North American tour with Modest Mouse and Cat Power, with a return to the UK in August for a run of already sold-out headline shows, as well as appearances at major festivals.

The shows will mark Pixies’ second visit to the UK this year following a sold-out run of gigs celebrating the Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde albums, which saw Pixies welcome new bassist Emma Richardson (Band of Skulls) to the line-up, the first British band member to join the alt-rock icons. Looking ahead, Pixies will head to New Zealand and Australia in November for stadium gigs with Pearl Jam, closing what’s set to be a monumental year for one of the world’s most influential, revered and deeply anchored bands.

North America: Pixies, Modest Mouse & Cat Power

JUNE

4 Cadence Bank Amp, Atlanta, GA

5 Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

8 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

9 Place Bell, Laval, QC

11 Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH

12 TD Pavilion at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA

14 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

15 Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, NY

16 Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

18 Michigan Lottery Amp, Detroit, MI

19 Huntington Bank Pavilion, Chicago, IL

20 Surly Brewing Festival Field , Minneapolis, MN [SOLD OUT]

22 Breese Stevens Field, Madison, WI

23 Vibrant Music Hall, Waukee, IA

24 Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO

26 Germania Insurance Amp, Austin, TX

27 Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX

28 Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

30 Fiddler’s Green Amp, Denver, CO

2024 Europe and UK Tour

JULY

24 Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain [SOLD OUT]

26 Low Festival, Benidorm, Spain [FESTIVAL]

28 Noches Del Botánico, Madrid, Spain [SOLD OUT]

30 Lété Au Chateau, Provence, France [SOLD OUT]

AUGUST

1 OpenLucht Theater Goffert, Nijmegen, Netherlands [SOLD OUT]

2 OpenLucht Theater Goffert, Nijmegen, Netherlands [SOLD OUT]

4 Ronquieres Festival, Braine-le-Comte, Belgium [FESTIVAL]

5 Lokerse Feesten, Lokeren, Belgium [FESTIVAL]

7 Den Atelier, Luxembourg [SOLD OUT]

8 Musik Im Park, Schwetzingen, Germany

10 Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic [SOLD OUT]

13 House of Culture, Helsinki, Finland [SOLD OUT]

14 House of Culture, Helsinki, Finland [SOLD OUT]

16 Parkenfestivalen, Bodø, Norway [FESTIVAL]

17 Stereo Festival, Trondheim, Norway [FESTIVAL]

20 Academy, Glasgow, UK [SOLD OUT]

21 Piece Hall, Halifax, UK [SOLD OUT]

23 All Points East, London, UK [FESTIVAL]

24 Victorious Festival, Portsmouth, UK [FESTIVAL]

27 Galway Airport, Galway, Ireland

28 Custom House Square, Belfast, UK [SOLD OUT]

29 RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin, Ireland

2024 Auckland and New Zealand Tour w/ Pearl Jam

NOVEMBER

8 Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand [SOLD OUT]

10 Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand

13 Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia [SOLD OUT]

16 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia [SOLD OUT]

18 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

21 Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia [SOLD OUT]

23 Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia

Photo credit: Liam Maxwell

