Pinegrove Shares New Video For 'Endless'

Pinegrove have just shared the video to "Endless," from their already critically lauded new album, Marigold.

Watch the video for "Endless" below!

"In this video we wanted to explore tenacity & endurance of spirit." Says singer Evan Stephens Hall. "In this moment of turbulence in our country, as many of us are banding together to fight racism, to stay healthy in a pandemic, & to live with dignity through economic oppression, we believe in the power of resilience and perseverance. Keep going. It's working."

Director Brian Paccione also had this to say about the video:

"I learned so much from nature while making this for us - I learned to listen to it, respond to it, and collaborate with it. I was not in charge - and I hope this special relationship is reflected in the work. I hope you all see a part of your own emotional life in our little seed's journey."

Pinegrove have also released an expanded version of Marigold which is out digitally now. Marigold (Expanded Edition) includes an alternate version of "No Drugs" from the Skylight album sessions, and an acoustic version of "Phase." Listen to Marigold (Expanded Edition) HERE.

Formed in 2010 in Montclair, NJ by childhood friends Evan and drummer Zack Levine, Pinegrove have released three previous albums - Everything So Far (2015), Cardinal (2016), and Skylight (2018) - to massive critical acclaim, garnering them a widespread and devoted listenership. Hall named the band after a "beautiful and regulated, yet natural and messy" grid of pine trees on his college grounds. 'The Pinegrove' was a place of introspection, repose and spiritual serenity, and a place he had established to be creatively fertile. That influence - the peace found in nature and contemplation - is a theme in his songwriting.

Zack describes Pinegrove as a constellation of "soulmates." At 30 years old, Zack and Evan have known each other for 25 years and have been playing music together for twenty, communicating via a "telepathic musical connection." Nearly everyone they work with are friends and collaborators from way back. Marigold features Evan, Zack, Nick, as well as Josh Marre (who, outside of his usual guitar duties, doubles on bass for this record), Sam Skinner, Nandi Rose, Evan's dad Doug Hall, and Zack & Nick's dad Michael William Levine. Sam also engineered and co-produced the record, as he has on every Pinegrove recording since 2015.

While there is room for ambiguity in Evan's hypnotic storytelling, its thesis is anchored as always in radical empathy. This is music that makes a humble yet confident case for inclusiveness and community, for tenderness and patience in a world that sometimes seems to have other plans."This is a lifelong project," Zack says, "We're always thinking about how to be better humans and humanists. It's about how to keep going, and to respond to the world as it is right now."

