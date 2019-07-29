Pickathon Announces All-Access Streaming Pass

Pickathon (August 1-4, 2019) is excited to announce the premiere of the Pickathon All-Access Streaming Pass , enabling the world to intimately experience all of the special moments at what Pitchfork called "the most unique music festival" in the U.S.

Sit back in the comfort of home and enjoy the highest quality and most engaging live festival content being produced today. This year an experienced film crew of over 600 people is gearing up to set the bar even higher.

The All-Access Streaming Pass experience is accessible from Pickathon's homepage and will allow viewers to navigate between four live stage channels: Mt. Hood/Starlight, Woods, Galaxy Barn, and Treeline. If you missed something earlier in the festival you can continuously replay any moment from the previous days until Monday, August 5th.

There will be countless historic performances over the weekend from the 60+ artists and the Pickathon All Access Pass is an innovative solution to enable viewers to witness all of these magical moments no matter when and where they occur, from roots artist Tyler Childers dropping his new album live on Friday, August 2, to Americana sweethearts Mandolin Orange holding court from the Starlight Stage on Saturday, August 3, and Nigerian dream-band Ibibio Sound Machine shutting the whole festival down late Sunday night in the Galaxy Barn.

The fun starts on Jerry Garcia's birthday, Thursday, August 1, with Phil Lesh, a founding member of The Grateful Dead, who will be playing an extended two hour set on the Mt Hood Stage with Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band. He will follow this up with a not-to-be-missed three hour set on the fabled Woods Stage on Saturday from 9pm-Midnight PST.

It may not be the full immersion VR experience that was portrayed in the "Pickathon" episode of IFC's Portlandia a few years back, but it's definitely the closest thing to being there yourself (no helmets or drones required). The live streaming experience will be powered by FITE , the leading digital platform, offering more than 1,000 events per year to a global audience.

Early Bird Pricing (until the end of the day, July 31) is $19.99 for the full weekend (Thurs-Sun). After July 31, the pricing is $29.99 for the full weekend.

Viewers can access Pickathon's All Access Streaming Pass here: http://Pickathon.com/Stream





