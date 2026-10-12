Photos: Sam Barber to Headline Australian Tour March–April 2027

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Multi-platinum US country star Sam Barber has announced his return down under for an extensive run of dates in March and April 2027, with special guest Josiah and the Bonnevilles. Kicking off in Perth, Sam will head through Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Newcastle and Brisbane to play his biggest Australian rooms yet. He'll also stop in Townsville for an anticipated headline slot at Country Fest Queensland.

2027 will mark Sam's fourth visit to Australia, and first headline tour since 2025 when he played an epic eight dates – including extra shows and upgraded venues – in response to overwhelming demand. Sam's return follows a meteoric rise that has seen him amass more than 3.4 billion global streams, sell out headline shows around the world and emerge as one of the most compelling young voices shaping the future of country music.

Presale tickets are available to Sam Barber fans from 10am (local time) and Frontier Touring Members from 12pm (local time) on Tuesday 13 October, before general sale opens at 2pm (local time) on Wednesday 14 October. Tickets and more information at sambarbermusic.com and frontiertouring.com/sambarber.

One of the genre's fastest-rising and 'most in-demand artists' (Rolling Stone), Sam Barber has built a devoted global audience through deeply personal songwriting and an unfiltered perspective that resonates across generations. Co-written and co-produced by Barber himself, the sophomore album Broken View serves as a sweeping and introspective reflection on life's complexities, exploring themes of love, loss and self-discovery. It follows the 2024 debut, Restless Mind, which received widespread critical acclaim, earned RIAA Gold certification, and features standout singles – 2x Platinum-certified 'Straight and Narrow' and Platinum-certified 'Indigo (Feat. Avery Anna)' – the latter of which has amassed over 728 million global streams and earned Barber a top 40 placement on Billboard's Hot 100.

A truly enthralling live performer known for his raw and connective stage presence, Barber has spent much of the past few years on the road playing sold-out headline dates and festival appearances across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. He has shared stages with icons such as Bruce Springsteen and Ed SHeeran, performed on NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show and CBS Saturday Morning's 'Saturday Sessions,' and had his song 'Tear Us Apart' featured on the soundtrack for the Twisters movie.

Through it all, Barber has showcased a remarkable gift for raw honesty and youthful enthusiasm that has forced him into nearly every conversation about the future of country music. With his gift for raw honesty, deeply personal storytelling and youthful energy, Sam has quickly become a defining voice in the next generation of country music. His latest tour promises an intimate look at the artist behind the songs — and a glimpse at where his remarkable journey goes next.

Following a breakout year which saw him sell out shows around the world and expand his international following, Josiah and the Bonnevilles returns to Australia with As Is, the boldest and most ambitious album to date. It's a collection that captures both sides of Josiah Leming's performance style; the intimate, vulnerable songwriter and the commanding frontman capable of turning a room into a communal singalong.

After years of building his following from the ground up, As Is arrives as both a deeply personal record and an invitation to experience these songs where they belong – together, in a room, with an audience singing them back.

Following last year's headline tour of Australia and New Zealand, Josiah and the Bonnevilles will join Sam Barber on his anticipated headline dates in March and April next year.

Sam Barber Australian Tour – March & April 2027

With special guest Josiah and the Bonnevilles. Presented by Frontier Touring.

Sam Barber fan presale via sambarbermusic.com runs 14 hours from Tuesday 13 October (10am local time) or until presale allocation exhausted.

Frontier Member presale via frontiertouring.com/sambarber runs 12 hours from Tuesday 13 October (12pm local time) or until presale allocation exhausted.

Tickets on sale begins Wednesday 14 October (2pm local time).

Wednesday 31 March – Ice Cream Factory | Perth WA (18+) – eventbrite.com.au

Saturday 3 April – Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages) – axs.com/au

Tuesday 6 April – Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide SA (18+) – moshtix.com.au

Friday 9 April – Hordern Pavilion | Sydney NSW (Lic. All Ages) – axs.com/au

Sunday 11 April – Howlin' Presents… Newcastle Foreshore | Newcastle NSW (Lic. All Ages) – oztix.com.au

Tuesday 13 April – Riverstage | Brisbane QLD (Lic. All Ages) – ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 17 April – Country Fest Queensland | Townsville QLD – countryfest.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Purchases made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website cannot be guaranteed.















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