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Lucy Dacus, Kalen Allen to Rally Against Hunger in NY

The nonprofit will present events at Citi Field and Webster Hall as part of its 41st annual Hungerthon fundraiser.

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Lucy Dacus, Kalen Allen to Rally Against Hunger in NY

WhyHunger, a global nonprofit working to end hunger and the injustices that cause it, will bring together music, comedy and community action this fall as part of its 41st Annual Hungerthon fundraiser and awareness campaign in New York.

On Saturday, November 7, actor, producer, singer and TV personality Kalen Allen will host WhyHunger's family friendly Hungerthon Hustle at Citi Field. Allen will deliver opening remarks, join participants on the run/walk course and present the winning prize during the post-run celebration.

On Tuesday, December 1, the annual Amplified Hungerthon Concert will take place at Webster Hall, featuring headliner Lucy Dacus, Infinity Song and Emmy-nominated, Peabody-winning writer, director and comedian Julio Torres. Fans will also have the chance to request a song and influence Lucy's set list with a donation to WhyHunger.

These events will help kick off WhyHunger's 41st Annual Hungerthon fundraiser and awareness campaign. Each year, longstanding radio partners SiriusXM and iHeartMedia New York, artist ambassadors including Bruce Springsteen and Yoko Ono Lennon, and supporters nationwide come together through events, celebrity auctions, partnerships, and more to help end hunger and champion the right to nutritious food for all.

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