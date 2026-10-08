Lucy Dacus, Kalen Allen to Rally Against Hunger in NY

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WhyHunger, a global nonprofit working to end hunger and the injustices that cause it, will bring together music, comedy and community action this fall as part of its 41st Annual Hungerthon fundraiser and awareness campaign in New York.

On Saturday, November 7, actor, producer, singer and TV personality Kalen Allen will host WhyHunger's family friendly Hungerthon Hustle at Citi Field. Allen will deliver opening remarks, join participants on the run/walk course and present the winning prize during the post-run celebration.

On Tuesday, December 1, the annual Amplified Hungerthon Concert will take place at Webster Hall, featuring headliner Lucy Dacus, Infinity Song and Emmy-nominated, Peabody-winning writer, director and comedian Julio Torres. Fans will also have the chance to request a song and influence Lucy's set list with a donation to WhyHunger.

These events will help kick off WhyHunger's 41st Annual Hungerthon fundraiser and awareness campaign. Each year, longstanding radio partners SiriusXM and iHeartMedia New York, artist ambassadors including Bruce Springsteen and Yoko Ono Lennon, and supporters nationwide come together through events, celebrity auctions, partnerships, and more to help end hunger and champion the right to nutritious food for all.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 06 Hrs 42 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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