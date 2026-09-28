Bring Me The Horizon to Join SLIPKNOT Stadium Tour July-August 2027

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Bring Me The Horizon has been announced as special guests for Slipknot's upcoming North American stadium tour, joining the band for 13 major shows across the U.S. and Canada next summer.

The run will see Bring Me The Horizon take their live show to some of North America's biggest stages, alongside Slipknot, with dates spanning Washington, D.C., New York, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Nashville, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix.

Artist presale begins Tuesday, September 29th at 10am local time, followed by the Knotfest presale at 12pm local time. All presales begin Wednesday, September 30th at 10am local time, with public on-sale beginning Friday, October 2nd at 10am local time.

Led by frontman Oli Sykes along with guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean and drummer Mat Nicholls, Bring Me The Horizon are a generational force reshaping heavy music and youth culture. The Sheffield band emerged from the MySpace-era metalcore scene to build a sound that collides extreme heaviness with electronic, pop and digital experimentation, volatile, maximal and eclectic.

With multi-platinum releases, billions of streams and sold-out tours across more than 50 countries, their reach is both global and subcultural. Beyond music, their world extends into fashion, gaming and visual art, operating as a fluid creative project as much as a band and continually redefining what contemporary music looks, sounds and feels like.

Bring Me The Horizon Live Dates 2026 & 2027

Weds 09/30/26 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre (POST HUMAN: NeX GEn – The Third Ascension Program)

Fri 10/02/26 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre (POST HUMAN: NeX GEn – The Third Ascension Program)

Sat 10/03/26 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum (POST HUMAN: NeX GEn – The Third Ascension Program)

Tues 10/06/26 - London, ON - Canada Life Place (POST HUMAN: NeX GEn – The Third Ascension Program)

Thurs 10/08/26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (POST HUMAN: NeX GEn – The Third Ascension Program)

Sun 10/11/26 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest (Celebrating 20 Years of Count Your Blessings)

Sat 06/05/27 - Nuremberg, DE - Rock im Park

Sun 06/06/27 - Nürburgring, DE - Rock am Ring

Fri 07/16/27 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park (w/ Slipknot)

Sun 07/18/27 - New York, NY - Citi Field (w/ Slipknot)

Weds 07/21/27 - Montréal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau (w/ Slipknot)

Fri 07/23/27 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (w/ Slipknot)

Sun 07/25/27 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field (w/ Slipknot)

Weds 07/28/27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium (w/ Slipknot)

Sat 07/31/27 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park (w/ Slipknot)

Tues 08/03/27 - Nashville, TN - FirstBank Stadium (w/ Slipknot)

Fri 08/06/27 - Houston, TX - Daikin Park (w/ Slipknot)

Mon 08/09/27 - Denver, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods Park (w/ Slipknot)

Fri 08/13/27 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium (w/ Slipknot)

Sun 08/15/27 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Park (w/ Slipknot)

Weds 08/18/27 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field (w/ Slipknot)

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 13 Hrs 24 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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