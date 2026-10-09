NYC Winter Jazzfest to Present SPIRITS OF COLTRANE, FROM THE MOUNTAIN TOP

On January 10, 2027, bassist, composer and poet William Parker turns 75. Two days later, NYC Winter Jazzfest opens its 23rd edition on stages across Manhattan and Brooklyn, and the festival will mark Parker’s birthday with a series of performances through January 19. Ravi Coltrane and Michelle Coltrane will host Expressions, a Coltrane 100 celebration that ends with a two-part concert. Jazz communities from Portland, Chicago, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. will send artists who carry their home scenes with them, in a first wave that also spans experimental music, soul and global traditions.

This year’s theme, Collective Radiance, starts from a simple idea: what an individual community of musicians and listeners generate together is larger than any single one and nurtures a strong combined ecosystem. Winter Jazzfest has always reflected New York. In 2027 it opens its stages to the jazz communities that sustain the music in cities across the country, and invites artists who bring their home scenes with our audiences.

Portland’s Cosmic Tones Research Trio arrives through a new partnership with KMHD Jazz Radio. Chicago is represented by the Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble in their NYC debut and by Kahil El’Zabar, who appears with David Murray. From New Orleans come Davell Crawford and Victor Campbell; from Los Angeles, Jimetta Rose, Dave Harrington, and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson; from Philadelphia, the Sun Ra Arkestra; and from Washington, D.C., The Messthetics.

Each scene has its own elders, its hallowed halls, and its own way of marking the music in the community. Representing these separate communities together in New York in January, when presenters from around the world are in town for APAP, is how we assemble and celebrate together. In the coldest season, during these uncomfortable times, we create a warm and welcoming place for collective communal joy.

The First Wave of 2027 Artists

The initial 2027 Winter Jazzfest lineup includes:

Adam Schatz Civil Engineering

aja monet

Alan Braufman

Andrew Cyrille Quartet with Bill Frisell, David Virelles, Ben Street

Antoine Boyer & Yeore Kim

Ashley Henry

Black Cherry

Blacks' Myths

Brandee Younger Trio

Candice Hoyes

Caroline Davis

Chad Taylor Ensemble

Cheryl Durongpisitkul

Dafnis Prieto Sí o Sí Quartet

Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble

Dave Harrington's Pranster's East

Davell Crawford

Dezron Douglas

DJ Tara

Dolphin Hyperspace

Donny McCaslin

Elijah Fox

Elsa Nilsson Band Of Pulses

Emilio Modeste Super Friends 4Tet

Gary Bartz NTU Troop

George Burton

Georgia Heers

Gildaa

Gretchen Parlato

Hamid Drake

Hannah Marks Quartet

Harold Lopez Nussa

Irreversible Entanglements

Janel Leppin Ensemble Volcanic Ash

Jeremy Cunningham

Jimetta Rose presents METTASUN

Julius Rodriguez - From the Bench to the Throne

Kahil El Zabar & David Murray

Kalia Vandever & Dave Harrington

KatzPascale

Knats

Kweku Sumbry w/ Immanuel Wilkins, Henry Fraser

Lakecia Benjamin

Lau Noah & Adam Neely

Lea Maria Fries

Linda Sikhakhane

Lux Quartet

Marc Ribot

Marta Sanchez Quintet

Mayan Space Station

Melanie Charles & The Jazz Baddies

Melissa Aldana

Melissa Almaguer Trio

Michelle Coltrane

Miguel Atwood-Ferguson

Nate Mercereau's Fantastic Thoughts w/ Carlos Niño & Austin WIlliamson

No(w) Beauty

Pan Amsterdam

Patricia Brennan & Sylvie Courvoisier

Ravi Coltrane

Roni Kaspi

Sam Fribush Organ Trio

Samir LanGus Quartet

Sarah Lancman

Sassofono Notturno

Shabaka

Shamanic Principle

Simon Moullier Quartet

Skylar Tang

Sparklmami

Stetson, Fox, and Dunn

Steven Bernstein ResoNation Trio

Sounds of April & Randall

Sullivan Fortner

Sun Ra Arkestra

Sylvie Courvoisier

Telemakus

The Cosmic Tones Research Trio

The Greyboy Allstars

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis

The Williamsburg Allstars featuring Gerry Eastman

The Nth Power

Toribio

Tyreek McDole

Val Jeanty + Cassie Watson Francillon present KaFou

Victor Campbell

Virginia MacDonald

William Hooker

William Parker, Hamid Drake, Shabaka

Wadada Leo Smith & Sylvie Courvoisier

Yoni Mayraz

Zohar & Adam

Additional artists, individual shows, keynote speakers, and panel programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

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