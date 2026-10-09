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NYC Winter Jazzfest to Present SPIRITS OF COLTRANE, FROM THE MOUNTAIN TOP

The festival will mark bassist William Parker's 75th birthday and host a Coltrane 100 celebration across Manhattan and Brooklyn.

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NYC Winter Jazzfest to Present SPIRITS OF COLTRANE, FROM THE MOUNTAIN TOP

On January 10, 2027, bassist, composer and poet William Parker turns 75. Two days later, NYC Winter Jazzfest opens its 23rd edition on stages across Manhattan and Brooklyn, and the festival will mark Parker’s birthday with a series of performances through January 19. Ravi Coltrane and Michelle Coltrane will host Expressions, a Coltrane 100 celebration that ends with a two-part concert. Jazz communities from Portland, Chicago, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. will send artists who carry their home scenes with them, in a first wave that also spans experimental music, soul and global traditions.

This year’s theme, Collective Radiance, starts from a simple idea: what an individual community of musicians and listeners generate together is larger than any single one and nurtures a strong combined ecosystem. Winter Jazzfest has always reflected New York. In 2027 it opens its stages to the jazz communities that sustain the music in cities across the country, and invites artists who bring their home scenes with our audiences.

Portland’s Cosmic Tones Research Trio arrives through a new partnership with KMHD Jazz Radio. Chicago is represented by the Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble in their NYC debut and by Kahil El’Zabar, who appears with David Murray. From New Orleans come Davell Crawford and Victor Campbell; from Los Angeles, Jimetta Rose, Dave Harrington, and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson; from Philadelphia, the Sun Ra Arkestra; and from Washington, D.C., The Messthetics.

Each scene has its own elders, its hallowed halls, and its own way of marking the music in the community. Representing these separate communities together in New York in January, when presenters from around the world are in town for APAP, is how we assemble and celebrate together. In the coldest season, during these uncomfortable times, we create a warm and welcoming place for collective communal joy. 

The First Wave of 2027 Artists

The initial 2027 Winter Jazzfest lineup includes:

Adam Schatz Civil Engineering 
aja monet
Alan Braufman 
Andrew Cyrille Quartet with Bill Frisell, David Virelles, Ben Street 
Antoine Boyer & Yeore Kim 
Ashley Henry 
Black Cherry 
Blacks' Myths 
Brandee Younger Trio 
Candice Hoyes 
Caroline Davis 
Chad Taylor Ensemble 
Cheryl Durongpisitkul 
Dafnis Prieto Sí o Sí Quartet 
Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble 
Dave Harrington's Pranster's East 
Davell Crawford 
Dezron Douglas 
DJ Tara 
Dolphin Hyperspace 
Donny McCaslin 
Elijah Fox 
Elsa Nilsson Band Of Pulses 
Emilio Modeste Super Friends 4Tet
Gary Bartz NTU Troop 
George Burton 
Georgia Heers 
Gildaa 
Gretchen Parlato 
Hamid Drake 
Hannah Marks Quartet 
Harold Lopez Nussa 
Irreversible Entanglements 
Janel Leppin Ensemble Volcanic Ash 
Jeremy Cunningham  
Jimetta Rose presents METTASUN 
Julius Rodriguez - From the Bench to the Throne
Kahil El Zabar & David Murray 
Kalia Vandever & Dave Harrington 
KatzPascale 
Knats 
Kweku Sumbry w/ Immanuel Wilkins, Henry Fraser 
Lakecia Benjamin 
Lau Noah & Adam Neely 
Lea Maria Fries 
Linda Sikhakhane 
Lux Quartet 
Marc Ribot 
Marta Sanchez Quintet 
Mayan Space Station 
Melanie Charles & The Jazz Baddies
Melissa Aldana 
Melissa Almaguer Trio 
Michelle Coltrane 
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson 
Nate Mercereau's Fantastic Thoughts w/ Carlos Niño & Austin WIlliamson 
No(w) Beauty 
Pan Amsterdam 
Patricia Brennan & Sylvie Courvoisier 
Ravi Coltrane 
Roni Kaspi 
Sam Fribush Organ Trio 
Samir LanGus Quartet 
Sarah Lancman 
Sassofono Notturno 
Shabaka
Shamanic Principle 
Simon Moullier Quartet 
Skylar Tang 
Sparklmami 
Stetson, Fox, and Dunn 
Steven Bernstein ResoNation Trio 
Sounds of April & Randall 
Sullivan Fortner 
Sun Ra Arkestra 
Sylvie Courvoisier 
Telemakus 
The Cosmic Tones Research Trio 
The Greyboy Allstars 
The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis 
The Williamsburg Allstars featuring Gerry Eastman
The Nth Power 
Toribio 
Tyreek McDole 
Val Jeanty + Cassie Watson Francillon present KaFou 
Victor Campbell 
Virginia MacDonald 
William Hooker
William Parker, Hamid Drake, Shabaka 
Wadada Leo Smith & Sylvie Courvoisier
Yoni Mayraz
Zohar & Adam

Additional artists, individual shows, keynote speakers, and panel programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

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