NYC Winter Jazzfest to Present SPIRITS OF COLTRANE, FROM THE MOUNTAIN TOP
The festival will mark bassist William Parker's 75th birthday and host a Coltrane 100 celebration across Manhattan and Brooklyn.
On January 10, 2027, bassist, composer and poet William Parker turns 75. Two days later, NYC Winter Jazzfest opens its 23rd edition on stages across Manhattan and Brooklyn, and the festival will mark Parker’s birthday with a series of performances through January 19. Ravi Coltrane and Michelle Coltrane will host Expressions, a Coltrane 100 celebration that ends with a two-part concert. Jazz communities from Portland, Chicago, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. will send artists who carry their home scenes with them, in a first wave that also spans experimental music, soul and global traditions.
This year’s theme, Collective Radiance, starts from a simple idea: what an individual community of musicians and listeners generate together is larger than any single one and nurtures a strong combined ecosystem. Winter Jazzfest has always reflected New York. In 2027 it opens its stages to the jazz communities that sustain the music in cities across the country, and invites artists who bring their home scenes with our audiences.
Portland’s Cosmic Tones Research Trio arrives through a new partnership with KMHD Jazz Radio. Chicago is represented by the Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble in their NYC debut and by Kahil El’Zabar, who appears with David Murray. From New Orleans come Davell Crawford and Victor Campbell; from Los Angeles, Jimetta Rose, Dave Harrington, and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson; from Philadelphia, the Sun Ra Arkestra; and from Washington, D.C., The Messthetics.
Each scene has its own elders, its hallowed halls, and its own way of marking the music in the community. Representing these separate communities together in New York in January, when presenters from around the world are in town for APAP, is how we assemble and celebrate together. In the coldest season, during these uncomfortable times, we create a warm and welcoming place for collective communal joy.
The First Wave of 2027 Artists
The initial 2027 Winter Jazzfest lineup includes:
Adam Schatz Civil Engineering
aja monet
Alan Braufman
Andrew Cyrille Quartet with Bill Frisell, David Virelles, Ben Street
Antoine Boyer & Yeore Kim
Ashley Henry
Black Cherry
Blacks' Myths
Brandee Younger Trio
Candice Hoyes
Caroline Davis
Chad Taylor Ensemble
Cheryl Durongpisitkul
Dafnis Prieto Sí o Sí Quartet
Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble
Dave Harrington's Pranster's East
Davell Crawford
Dezron Douglas
DJ Tara
Dolphin Hyperspace
Donny McCaslin
Elijah Fox
Elsa Nilsson Band Of Pulses
Emilio Modeste Super Friends 4Tet
Gary Bartz NTU Troop
George Burton
Georgia Heers
Gildaa
Gretchen Parlato
Hamid Drake
Hannah Marks Quartet
Harold Lopez Nussa
Irreversible Entanglements
Janel Leppin Ensemble Volcanic Ash
Jeremy Cunningham
Jimetta Rose presents METTASUN
Julius Rodriguez - From the Bench to the Throne
Kahil El Zabar & David Murray
Kalia Vandever & Dave Harrington
KatzPascale
Knats
Kweku Sumbry w/ Immanuel Wilkins, Henry Fraser
Lakecia Benjamin
Lau Noah & Adam Neely
Lea Maria Fries
Linda Sikhakhane
Lux Quartet
Marc Ribot
Marta Sanchez Quintet
Mayan Space Station
Melanie Charles & The Jazz Baddies
Melissa Aldana
Melissa Almaguer Trio
Michelle Coltrane
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
Nate Mercereau's Fantastic Thoughts w/ Carlos Niño & Austin WIlliamson
No(w) Beauty
Pan Amsterdam
Patricia Brennan & Sylvie Courvoisier
Ravi Coltrane
Roni Kaspi
Sam Fribush Organ Trio
Samir LanGus Quartet
Sarah Lancman
Sassofono Notturno
Shabaka
Shamanic Principle
Simon Moullier Quartet
Skylar Tang
Sparklmami
Stetson, Fox, and Dunn
Steven Bernstein ResoNation Trio
Sounds of April & Randall
Sullivan Fortner
Sun Ra Arkestra
Sylvie Courvoisier
Telemakus
The Cosmic Tones Research Trio
The Greyboy Allstars
The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis
The Williamsburg Allstars featuring Gerry Eastman
The Nth Power
Toribio
Tyreek McDole
Val Jeanty + Cassie Watson Francillon present KaFou
Victor Campbell
Virginia MacDonald
William Hooker
William Parker, Hamid Drake, Shabaka
Wadada Leo Smith & Sylvie Courvoisier
Yoni Mayraz
Zohar & Adam
Additional artists, individual shows, keynote speakers, and panel programming will be announced in the coming weeks.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...