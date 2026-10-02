Wild Horses Release Second Album THE IN BETWEEN

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Minnesota trio Wild Horses — comprised of married couple Jed LaPlant [vocals, guitar] and Ariana LaPlant [vocals, fiddle, keys], joined by longtime friend Landon Pahl [bass] — have released their second full length album, titled The In Between, out now via Outlaw Foundry/Atlantic Outpost.

Recorded in Montana, Nashville, and Minnesota, The In Between showcases the group's signature hybrid of folk, Americana, country, and rock. All nine songs were written by Jed and Ariana, with Jed also producing most of the album himself, alongside co-production from Joe Becker (Sam Barber, Waylon Wyatt) on a handful of tracks and Ariana on 'Canyon Song.' In addition to 'Take It As It Comes,' the collection also features the previously released 'Sunrise on the Absaroke' which includes the lyric '...livin' in the in between…' that inspired the album's title.

About the new album, Wild Horses said, 'We've been living in the 'in between' since we first set off to make this whole thing work, but, since the excitement of launching the band and the first record, it's really set in. We built a van to live in, started touring out of it, bought and built out a tour bus, self-funded a record, built a home and tore it down a few years later here as we go back to living in the dirt - waiting on the next move. The 'in between' is living between the almost and not quite yet whether it be the walls and roof you hope to keep the rain out or the life that you want to build for yourself and your loved ones someday. It's all the drifters wandering along the seemingly endless American highway, looking for a place to land or someone to call home. It's the days spent on the side of the road wondering how you're gonna make the next gig just as much as it's the celebration that comes from a late night bite after a great gig. This project creates a picture of what life has been like for us these last few years and what it's like for many others alongside us, walking the same roads in different ways. That's not to say there's some arrival waiting with the next one, but, for now, here we live in the 'in between' pushing on with all we've got in us.'

Next up, Wild Horses will support Trampled By Turtles on a run of dates later this month before returning to the road, opening for Sam Barber and Josiah and the Bonnevilles. For tickets and more information, visit wildhorsesmn.com/pages/tour.

Tracklist

1. Sunrise on the Absaroke (written by Jed LaPlant, Ariana LaPlant; produced by Jed LaPlant)

2. Take It As It Comes (written by Jed LaPlant, Ariana LaPlant; produced by Jed LaPlant, Joe Becker)

3. Sioux Falls (written by Jed LaPlant, Ariana LaPlant; produced by Jed LaPlant)

4. Blurried Lines (written by Jed LaPlant, Ariana LaPlant; produced by Jed LaPlant, Joe Becker)

5. Canyon Song (written by Ariana LaPlant, Jed LaPlant; produced by Jed LaPlant, Ariana LaPlant)

6. When I Was Younger (written by Jed LaPlant, Ariana LaPlant; produced by Jed LaPlant)

7. Liar (written by Jed LaPlant, Ariana LaPlant; produced by Jed LaPlant, Joe Becker)

8. Six White Horses (written by Jed LaPlant, Ariana LaPlant; produced by Jed LaPlant)

9. Worn and Weary Kind (written by Jed LaPlant, Ariana LaPlant; produced by Jed LaPlant)

Tour Dates 2026-27

^ with Sam Barber

+ with Trampled by Turtles

** with Josiah and the Bonnevilles

% with The Last Revel

10/21 Fayetteville, AR — Ozark Music Hall+

10/22 Kansas City, MO — The Truman+

10/23 Sioux Falls, SD — Washington Pavilion+

12/1 Columbia, MO — Blue Note**

12/3 St. Louis, MO — Chaifetz Arena^

12/4 Independence, MO — Cable Dahmer Arena^

12/5 Grand Prairie, TX — Texas Trust CU Theatre^

12/6 New Braunfels, TX — Gruene Hall*

12/8 Oklahoma City, OK — Beer City Music Hall*

12/10 Albuquerque, NM — Revel Entertainment Center^

12/11 Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre^

12/12 Las Vegas, NV — The Theater at Virgin Hotels^

12/14 Colorado Springs, CO — Black Sheep*

1/14 Des Moines, IA — xBk

1/15 Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue%

1/16 Evanston, IL — SPACE

1/17 Appleton, WI — Appleton Beer Factory

About Wild Horses

Wild Horses are dusty folk trio from Grand Rapids, Minnesota where founding members Jed and Ariana met playing open mic nights at the local VFW. Initially picking up gigs as solo artists, the two realized they shared more than just a love of music and were soon married. Recovering from a broken back, Jed was faced with the reality that he couldn't continue working construction. They gave up the house and moved into their 1989 Chevy van with nothing more than each other, their instruments, and a dream to tour and make music. After selling a few acres they got right to work on their debut album Runaway and hit the road. Jed's longtime friend and fellow singer songwriter, Landon Pahl, quit his day job and hopped on the bus to round out Wild Horses as it is today. Their sound evokes visions of the American West and brings the human experience into dynamic melodies and mournful harmonies. The trio has since covered endless miles headlining shows and opening for the likes of Sam Barber, Charley Crockett, and Trampled By Turtles. Along the way, Wild Horses unveiled their independent full-length debut LP Runaway, and a string of singles leading to their forthcoming album, The In Between, out now via Outlaw Foundry/Atlantic Outpost.

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