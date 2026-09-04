Photos: Waylon Wyatt & Carter Faith Release I'M SORRY BUT I LOVE YOU Duet

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Rising country artists Waylon Wyatt and Carter Faith have joined forces on the heartfelt country folk duet, 'I'm Sorry But I Love You,' released via Music Soup/Darkroom Records. The single follows Waylon's debut album release, Dustpiles.

Photo Credit: Jesse DeFlorio











Co-written by Waylon Wyatt, Carter Faith, and Tofer Brown, 'I'm Sorry But I Love You' explores the vulnerability of falling deeply for someone without knowing whether those feelings are returned. Anchored by steady acoustic guitar, Waylon and Carter's distinct, textured vocals bring an intimate rawness to the track. At its core, the song is a candid confession—capturing the hesitation, longing, and fear of heartbreak that come with crossing the line from falling for someone to admitting it.

Waylon says of the track: 'Writing this song with Carter and Tofer was an absolute blast to say the least. This song is what I believe to be the epitome of a good country song, Carter came into the room with the idea and I was immediately blown away by her writing and just felt honored to get to be in the room and working with her.'

Carter expands on the collaboration: 'i remember getting asked to write with waylon and being so excited because i love his raw sound and poetic storytelling. i left the session and told him i would love to sing harmonies on it if he ended up cutting it, and he replied well i'd rather you do a whole verse. i hadn't even thought of it as a duet until he said that. i love this song so much and how it all came together.'

Throughout his rising career, Waylon's collaborations have highlighted his versatility and ability to connect with country's most exciting voices. His RIAA Gold-certified 'Jailbreak' with Bayker Blankenship, 'Smoke & Embers' with Willow Avalon, and 'Didn't Forget' with Wyatt Flores each showcase his ability to create standout tracks across the genre.

Waylon's debut album, Dustpiles, is rooted in the universal search for lasting love. It traces the journey from heartbreak and uncertainty to finding the person you're meant to grow old with—a love that endures until nothing remains but piles of dust. Written between Nashville, Oklahoma, and Arkansas without a set timeline, the album took shape organically through Waylon's unwavering commitment to songwriting. The result is a raw, mature collection that explores heartbreak, grief, and resilience with an emotional honesty well beyond the artist's 19 years.

This year, Waylon made his Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo debuts while joining Sam Barber for select dates, including his second career performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Later this year, he will make his highly anticipated Grand Ole Opry debut as he continues his global tour, his most expansive run of shows to date.

Upcoming Waylon Wyatt Dates

Sept 4 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

Sept 5 - Fayetteville, AR - Ozark Music Hall

Sept 6 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

Sept 8 - Manhattan, KS - The Hat

Sept 10 - Colorado Springs, CO - Phil Long Music Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Sept 11 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Sept 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Sep 14 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

Sep 15 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory - Spokane

Sept 17 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Sept 18 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Sept 19 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

Sept 21 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sept 24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Sept 25 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Sept 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Oct 8 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Oct 9 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

Oct 10 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Oct 13 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Oct 14 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

Oct 16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Oct 17 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Oct 18 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Oct 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Oct 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Oct 23 - Boston, MA - Royale

Oct 25 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

Oct 26 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

Oct 27 - London, ON - London Music Hall

Oct 28 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Oct 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Nov 12 - Cologne, DE - Luxor

Nov 13 - Munich, DE - Hansa 39

Nov 15 - Hamburg, DE - Logo

Nov 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

Nov 18 - London, ENG - 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Nov 20 - Bristol, ENG - Electric Bristol

Nov 22 - Manchester, ENG - New Century Hall

Nov 23 - Glasgow, SCT - Swg3 Galvanizers

Nov 25 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia Theatre

Jan 15 - Brisbane, QLD - The Tivoli

Jan 16 - Brisbane, QLD - The Tivoli

Jan 19 - Sydney, NSW - Emmore Theatre

Jan 23 - Melbourne, VIC - Northcote Theatre

Jan 24 - Melbourne, VIC - Northcote Theatre

Jan 27 - Adelaide, SA - The Gov

Jan 29 - Perth, WA - Astor Theatre Perth

About Waylon Wyatt

Waylon Wyatt is a 19-year-old folk-country artist from Hackett, Arkansas, known for his raw, red-dirt take on Americana. He began writing songs as a kid, often after long days working construction with his father. Waylon recorded and produced his debut EP Til The Sun Goes Down in the rec room of his childhood home. The EP has amassed over 225 million streams and two of its standout tracks 'Arkansas Diamond' and 'Jailbreak' have earned RIAA Gold certifications. Drawing inspiration from modern trailblazers like Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan, Waylon has cemented his place as a 'rising country star to know' (GRAMMY.com) and was named one of VEVO's 2026 DSCVR Artists to Watch. He has played sold-out stages worldwide, headlining major U.S. venues and delivering standout performances at Stagecoach, Cavendish Beach Music Festival, and FairWell Festival, as well as joining Zach Bryan at London's Hyde Park. Waylon continues his global momentum with appearances at C2C Festival across Europe, CMC Rocks in Australia, select North American dates supporting Sam Barber, and major festivals including Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. Waylon's highly anticipated debut album Dustpiles was released on July 17th, in the Fall he will embark on an accompanying headline world tour.

About Carter Faith

Known for her sharp songwriting, cinematic vision, and distinct sense of style, Carter Faith is redefining the boundaries of country music. Her 2025 debut album, Cherry Valley, received widespread critical acclaim, earning a historic ACM Album of the Year nomination—the first debut album to receive a nod in the category in a decade, following Chris Stapleton's Traveller in 2016. The record also landed on year-end lists from Billboard, NPR, and Rolling Stone, which named it one of the 100 Best Albums of the Year across all genres. Produced with a colorful, immersive aesthetic that mirrors Faith's own artistic vision, the record introduced the North Carolina native as a bold, authentic new voice in Nashville.

Since the release of Cherry Valley, Faith has amassed over 210 million global streams and continues to rapidly build a national audience through high-profile tour dates supporting Post Malone, Chris Stapleton, George Strait and Kacey Musgraves alongside her own sold-out headlining shows. She recently expanded the acclaimed project with the release of Cherry Valley Forever, the deluxe edition featuring five new tracks. Expanding her storytelling beyond music, Faith will make her acting debut in the upcoming Netflix film Heartland, further establishing her as a multidimensional creative force.



Photo Credit: Jesse DeFlorio

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