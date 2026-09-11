Photos: George Benson releases expanded reissue of INSPIRATION: A TRIBUTE TO NAT KING COLE

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Ten-time GRAMMY Award-winning jazz guitarist/singer George Benson released the reissue of the 2013 album Inspiration: A Tribute to Nat King Cole on Friday, September 11, 2026. His first of more releases to come out on the label Candid Records, Benson's homage to his greatest musical influence gets its most complete release yet with three restored bonus tracks.

Photo Credit: Greg Allen











Reissued under the supervision of Benson and Candid Records executive John Burk, who is also the album's original producer, Inspiration has been remastered, re-sequenced, and expanded to include three additional songs from the sessions: 'Almost Like Being In Love,' 'That Sunday, That Summer,' and 'Ramblin' Rose.'

The jazz-pop LP features an all-star line-up of guests, including trumpeter Wynton Marsalis on the ballad 'Unforgettable.' Also bringing fresh color to Cole's classics, like 'Mona Lisa' and 'Route 66,' includes vocalist Idina Menzel, trumpeter Till Brönner, and singer-songwriter Judith Hill.

Co-produced by Randy Waldman, the album pairs Benson's voice and guitar with vintage Nelson Riddle charts and new Waldman arrangements, backed by a rhythm section (Waldman, Tim May, Chuck Berghofer, and Gregg Field) and the 42-piece Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra.

Speaking on the partnership with Candid Records, Benson says, 'This current cycle with Candid Records was made possible through my arrangement with John Burk, who supports my continuing effort to supply my audience with great music and my ongoing desire to promote what I believe are important musical ideas. Quality is my number one purpose for this move.'

Exceleration Music Partner/Candid Records Executive, John Burk adds, 'We're thrilled to welcome the legendary George Benson to the Candid Records label. Candid has always represented some of the most singular artists in jazz – which is a good start in describing who George Benson is. Yet, George has also been uniquely successful in not just jazz, but also in soul, pop, and R&B. His early history as the 'new boss guitar' of jazz for the first decade of his career laid the foundation and fueled one of the greatest and most uniquely expansive careers in the history of music. It's truly an honor to represent the incredible music of such a musical giant, the one and only, George Benson.'

Tracklist

1. Just One of Those Things

2. Unforgettable

3. Walkin' My Baby Back Home

4. When I Fall In Love

5. Route 66

6. Nature Boy

7. Ballerina

8. Smile

9. Straighten Up and Fly Right

10. Too Young

11. I'm Going to Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter

12. Mona Lisa

13. Almost Like Being In Love

14. That Sunday That Summer

15. Ramlin' Rose



Photo Credit: Greg Allen

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