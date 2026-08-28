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BODY IN MOTION Violin Concerto Video and Radio Interview to Debut

Leonard Slatkin conducts the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra on the Platoon-distributed recording.

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BODY IN MOTION Violin Concerto Video and Radio Interview to Debut

A new music video for the first movement of Jeff Beal's violin concerto Body In Motion has been released, alongside a radio interview with the artistic team behind the album.

The video, for the movement titled Head Above Water, is the latest visual release tied to the album Body In Motion, which features violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins performing Beal's concerto with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Leonard Slatkin. A video for the second movement, Breathing, has also been released.

The artistic team also recently took part in a series of radio interviews and on-air conversations about the new album, including one with Montana Public Radio.

Credits

Kelly Hall-Tompkins (violinist) and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Leonard Slatkin, perform Jeff Beal's Violin Concerto Body in Motion.

Released August 7th on Platoon

Recorded at Sony Pictures Scoring Stage

Engineered by Keith Ukrisna

Mixed by Jeff Beal

Cover art by David Stilth

Distributed by Platoon

Photo Credit: Cindy McTee


Photo Credit: Cindy McTee
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