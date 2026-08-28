BODY IN MOTION Violin Concerto Video and Radio Interview to Debut
Leonard Slatkin conducts the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra on the Platoon-distributed recording.
A new music video for the first movement of Jeff Beal's violin concerto Body In Motion has been released, alongside a radio interview with the artistic team behind the album.
The video, for the movement titled Head Above Water, is the latest visual release tied to the album Body In Motion, which features violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins performing Beal's concerto with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Leonard Slatkin. A video for the second movement, Breathing, has also been released.
The artistic team also recently took part in a series of radio interviews and on-air conversations about the new album, including one with Montana Public Radio.
Credits
Kelly Hall-Tompkins (violinist) and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Leonard Slatkin, perform Jeff Beal's Violin Concerto Body in Motion.
Released August 7th on Platoon
Recorded at Sony Pictures Scoring Stage
Engineered by Keith Ukrisna
Mixed by Jeff Beal
Cover art by David Stilth
Distributed by Platoon
Photo Credit: Cindy McTee
Photo Credit: Cindy McTee