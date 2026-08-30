Paris Jackson Releases Two New Songs THE BREEZE and JUST YOU AND ME

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Paris Jackson surprised fans with the release of two new songs, 'the breeze' and 'just you and me,' arriving in honor of her father's birthday. The surprise tracks are available now via Republic Records, and can be heard here.

On the songs, Paris shares, 'it's not a tribute. it's not a commemoration. it's not a demonstration of any kind. it is a letter. it is a poem of the sonic variety. it is my honest experience — with love, loss, and para-social relationships vs a personal one.'

To accompany the surprise release, Paris sat down with Zane Lowe for an in-depth conversation about the two new tracks and the never-before-heard stories that inspired them. A first look at the conversation is available

, with the full interview airing Monday, August 31st at 10:00am PT on Apple Music and YouTube.

The new songs arrive just one week after the release of Paris' long-awaited sophomore album, HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE. Featuring singles 'zombies in love,' 'teenage drama,' 'stitched (on & on),' and the title track, the 11-track project represents a bold evolution for Paris, pairing her deeply personal songwriting with a heavier, more dynamic alternative-rock sound. Created alongside acclaimed songwriters and producers Linda Perry, Butch Walker, and Jason Lader, HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE explores healing, heartbreak, self-discovery, and finding light after darkness.

Paris is currently on the road for her first-ever headline run dubbed the Zombies Tour across North America, while also supporting The Pretty Reckless on select dates, before heading overseas for her first headline dates in Europe and the U.K. this fall. The full list of upcoming tour dates is below and at parisjacksonofficial.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates

August 29 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues (supporting The Pretty Reckless)

September 1 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl (Zombies Tour)

September 3 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium (supporting The Pretty Reckless)

September 6 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma Festival (supporting The Pretty Reckless)

September 11 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar (Zombies Tour)

September 13 - Ottawa, ON - HISTORY Ottawa (supporting The Pretty Reckless)

September 24 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues (supporting The Pretty Reckless)

September 25 - New York, NY - Night Club 101 (Zombies Tour)

September 26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring (supporting The Pretty Reckless)

September 28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom (supporting The Pretty Reckless)

October 10 - Paris, FR - La Bellevilloise (Zombies Tour)

October 12 - Berlin, DE - Prachtwerk (Zombies Tour)

October 14 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso (Upstairs) (Zombies Tour)

October 16 - London, UK - Downstairs at The Dome (Zombies Tour)

About Paris Jackson

With a clear vision, open heart, and guitar in hand, Paris Jackson plugs into pure emotion at the source. She's not just playing a signature brand of alternative rock; she's tracing a lasting mark in the shape of a beautiful scar that's cut into the skin by her raw instrumentation and relatable lyrics. The Los Angeles-based vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, and consummate creative isn't afraid to confront tragedy, trauma, or demons of any kind with a scream, a smirk, and a power chord. She creates the kind of music that can inspire you to take a look at yourself, change your perspective, or simply appreciate the messy magic of life in the moment. She introduced her artistry on 2020's wilted—crafted with Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull and Robert McDowell. It vaulted to #1 on the iTunes Top Alternative Albums Chart and incited tastemaker applause from Associated Press, Entertainment Weekly, NME, NPR, NYLON, Refinery29, and Rolling Stone. On 'lighthouse,' she teamed with producer Butch Walker and tapped Mike McCready of Pearl Jam for its guitar solo. She evolved into a formidable live performer by headlining packed houses and supporting Queens of The Stone Age, Incubus, Silversun Pickups, and The Revivalists. As a renaissance woman, she extended her creativity with roles in Lee Daniels' Star, American Horror Stories, Prime Video's Swarm, Doctor Odyssey, Gringo, The Space Between, and One Spoon of Chocolate. She remains an active ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and was honored with the Shining Star Award at the 35th Annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon. Now, Paris turns the page on her next creative chapter with her long-awaited sophomore album, HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE, out now on Republic Records.

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