Rod Wave Releases New Album DON'T LOOK DOWN, Plots 2026 Tour

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Rod Wave has released his seventh full-length album, Don't Look Down, out now via Alamo Records. To celebrate the release, he dropped the music video for the new single 'Mainstay' featuring Luv Von. The video builds upon the world he introduced for Don't Look Down with the recent short film for 'Piece Of Your Love,' drawing audiences into a narrative that's as captivating as the song's chantable chorus.

Produced by Rod's own Mainstay Films venture, the visual picks up where 'Piece Of Your Love' left off as the bride Isabella escapes into the arms of Jason, leaving her fiancé Gino at the altar. Isabella and Jason cruise through the desert in a vintage Mercedes convertible, stealing away to a secluded roadside motel. The clip captures the heightened emotion, drama, and heartache of Rod's best work delivered with his highest production values yet.

Musically, the track has all the makings of another soul-spiked melodic anthem from Rod, who locks into an entrancing back-and-forth on the main portion of the song. Feature and Mainstay artist Luv Von caps the track off with a beautiful, poignant R&B outro.

Don't Look Down spans 24 tracks and traces a sonic journey fueled by sky-shaking hooks, hazy confessions, and the unabashed emotion that endeared Rod Wave to a generation of fans. The LP begins with 'Summer Joy Intro' featuring Summer Joy, while songs like 'I Am' double down on that intent. He gets thoughtful on standouts such as 'Mainstay' and 'All I Ever Had,' with the album closing out with the finale 'Toast.'

Rod Wave has taken over the internet this week with a series of high-profile interviews. He caught up with Charlamagne Tha God during an extensive hour-long chat to talk about the new album, forthcoming tour, and his business ventures. He also dropped by Club Shay Shay, and Joe and Jada podcasts to speak about the new album Don't Look Down. His intimate official Apple Music interview with hosts Eddie Francis and Nick Nukem premiered today.

Last week, he graced the stage of the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. for his first-ever sold-out 'One Night Only' acoustic concert. Fans purchased all of the tickets within minutes upon going on sale.

Paving the way for Don't Look Down, Rod served up the single and music video 'Hustle,' which has already amassed 4.3 million Spotify streams and 5.5 million YouTube views on the music video. VIBE touted it among '50 Hip-Hop and R&B Releases You Need on Your Playlist.' In June, Rod started to tease the arrival of Don't Look Down, spiking anticipation from fans as well as tastemakers like Billboard, Consequence Of Sound, and Hits Daily Double, who reminded, 'Rod's been on a winning streak for years.'

In support of the record, Rod Wave will embark on his biggest headline jaunt yet, the Don't Look Down Tour, canvasing the continent and visiting arenas coast-to-coast. Given the overwhelming demand for shows, nine new shows have been added to serve fans' appetite as the tour continues to sell out in various markets.

The Don't Look Down Tour will launch a 25-city excursion, including double dates in Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Detroit, Brooklyn, Chicago, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, and Atlanta. The Mainstay Touring produced run kicks off on September 12 in Philadelphia, rolls through the South, Midwest, East Coast, and West Coast, and closes out in Atlanta on November 19. Special guest FRIDAYY will join as support across the entire tour. Tickets are available now, with VIP packages and Platinum tickets available at official-rodwave.com.

To kickstart the current chapter, Rod Wave personally broke the news of Don't Look Down with a viral post of the cover. He also dropped the Official Album Trailer, in which he starred alongside Golden Globe-nominated actor Danny Huston, produced through Mainstay Films.

Don't Look Down marks his first full-length offering since 2024's Last Lap, which bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, notching his fifth consecutive Top 3 entry on the chart and netting his fourth straight #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. He kicked off this year with 'Feed The Streets,' which has amassed tens of millions of streams as well as 18 million-plus YouTube views on the music video.

Following a momentous 2025, Rod has rolled into 2026 as hot as ever, consistently averaging over 82.3 million weekly worldwide streams. He closed out last year as 'the third most-streamed artist in the U.S. on Audiomack and in the Top 15 of overall on-demand audio artists.' He also sold out every date of his arena headline tour, 'The Redemption Experience,' and garnered a nomination at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards in the category of 'Best Song Written for Visual Video' for 'Sinners,' the title track and lead single from the Ryan Coogler epic Sinners.

Tracklist

Summer Joy Intro (ft. Summer Joy)

I Am

Piece Of Your Love

Hustle

Look At Me Momma

Feed The Streets

Mainstay (ft. Luv Von)

War Wounds

Venusian TP

Keep Dancing

Lacosa Nostra

One More Time Now

New To It

The Inspo

Overrated

2017 (Streamer U)

Lost & Insecure

Florida Boy

Kiss Me (Interlude)

Dope Girl

Take Care

All I Ever Had

Toast

Tour Dates

9/12 - Philadelphia, PA

9/14 - Philadelphia, PA

9/15 - Raleigh, NC

9/17 - Birmingham, AL

9/19 - New Orleans, LA

9/21 - Houston, TX

9/22 - Houston, TX

9/23 - Austin, TX

9/26 - Dallas, TX

9/27 - Dallas, TX

10/1 - Los Angeles, CA

10/4 - Phoenix, AZ

10/7 - San Francisco, CA

10/8 - Sacramento, CA

10/12 - St. Louis, MO

10/14 - Nashville, TN

10/16 - Washington, D.C.

10/19 - Detroit, MI

10/20 - Detroit, MI

10/22 - Columbus, OH

10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA

10/25 - Boston, MA

10/27 - Brooklyn, NY

10/28 - Brooklyn, NY

10/31 - Chicago, IL

11/1 - Chicago, IL

11/3 - Charlotte, NC

11/6 - Charlotte, SC

11/9 - Orlando, FL

11/10 - Orlando, FL

11/14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

11/15 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

11/18 - Atlanta, GA

11/19 - Atlanta, GA

About Rod Wave

The Florida-born chart-dominating multiplatinum singer, rapper, storyteller, and visionary has resonated worldwide with dozens of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold certifications, over 15 billion streams, and sold out arena tours. He logged three straight #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 with SoulFly [2021], Beautiful Mind [2022], and Nostalgia [2023], while Last Lap [2024] marked his fifth Top 5 debut in five years. His catalog boasts the 4x-Platinum 'Heart On Ice,' 3x-Platinum 'Street Runner,' and more. Beyond collaborations with everyone from Lil Durk to 21 Savage, he recorded the title track and closing credits anthem 'Sinners' for Ryan Coogler's blockbuster Sinners with Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld.

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