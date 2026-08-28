Listen: Lawrence Releases 'My First Real Love (acoustic-ish) ft. Jonathan Groff' As New Single





Lawrence have released, “My First Real Love (acoustic-ish) ft. Jonathan Groff,” as a new single. listen here. The romantic duet sees Gracie and Groff reinventing a show-stopping fan favorite from their Tony Award-nominated performances as Connie Francis and Bobby Darin in Broadway's smash hit musical, JUST IN TIME.

“Clyde and I have made many of these acoustic-ish versions of our own songs,” says Gracie. “So when I was doing the musical Just In Time with Jonathan, we thought it would be cool to take this song and do our own Lawrence acoustic-ish version. It feels kind of like the collab of all collabs. Bringing Jonathan into the band for the afternoon and blending my two worlds before running a few blocks to do the show on Broadway was my dream day as a performer.”

“My First Real Love (acoustic-ish) ft. Jonathan Groff” marks the latest single from Lawrence's new EP, Office Party, due later this year. The all-star collaborative project also includes such recent releases as the tender “Feel Like That (ft. JP Saxe)” and the sun-soaked “Rain Check (ft. Quinn XCII)”.

“This upcoming EP is different from anything we've done before,” says Lawrence. “For each song, we're partnering with a different artist – people we admire and, in many cases, have been close friends with for years – to create something that lives at the intersection of our two sounds. That variety gives us freedom we don't have on a typical Lawrence album: instead of worrying about cohesion, we got to explore all the wildly different flavors of what a Lawrence song can be.”

Lawrence – who spent the first part of their summer heralding Office Party with a special guest run on Charlie Puth's Whatever's Clever! World Tour – will continue what is shaping up as a landmark year with their own Staycation 2026, a coast-to-coast pair of three-night events featuring non-repeating sets, theme nights, special surprise guests, and more set for Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Paramount (October 29-31) and Los Angeles, CA's The Novo (November 12-14). What's more, Lawrence recently announced a special one-night-only performance with the Colorado Symphony set for September 18 at Denver, CO's Boettcher Concert Hall. Featuring symphonic arrangements co-created by Lawrence and the orchestra, the concert will see the band's trademark keyboard-driven sound expand into an unforgettable blend of powerhouse pop-soul and sweeping orchestral color. For complete details and remaining ticket information, please visit lawrencetheband.com/tour.

ABOUT LAWRENCE:

Lawrence is an eight-piece soul-pop band co-fronted by brother/sister duo Clyde and Gracie Lawrence and composed of musician friends from childhood and college. The band has gained a devoted following for its high-energy, keyboard-driven sound, which features tight, energetic horns and explosive lead vocals. Lawrence's dynamic blend of classic influences with contemporary energy also earned them a 2026 GRAMMY Award nomination.

Their 2024 album, Family Business, marked their fourth studio release. The lead track, “Whatcha Want,” broke into the Top 40 on the U.S. Pop Chart, which led to performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Kelly Clarkson Show, TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, and CBS Saturday Morning. “Something In The Water (Acoustic-ish),” a standout track from the album that they gave their renowned acoustic treatment to, earned Clyde, Gracie, and their brother Linus a 2026 GRAMMY Award nomination for “Best Arrangement, Instruments & Vocals.

Family Business was supported by their largest headlining tour to date, spanning Europe, North America, and Australia, with sold-out shows at iconic venues including Radio City Music Hall, The Wiltern, The Forum in London, and the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam. The band has performed at major festivals such as Coachella, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Firefly, Bottlerock, and Summerfest, and has played shows with artists including The Rolling Stones, Jonas Brothers, Lake Street Dive, Vulfpeck, Jacob Collier, and others.

ABOUT Jonathan Groff:

Jonathan Groff recently starred on Broadway in Just In Time, a jukebox musical inspired by the life of American singer Bobby Darin. In addition to earning Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominations for his performance, he also serves as a producer on the show. Previously, he earned the Tony Award for his portrayal of “Franklin Shephard” in the celebrated, award-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along. The production was filmed by Radical Media and acquired by Sony Pictures Classics and later released theatrically. The film, like the stage production, was directed by Maria Friedman and produced by Sonia Friedman.

This fall, Groff will star as “Rosalind” in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production all-male production of William Shakespeare's As You Like It, directed by RSC Co-Artistic Director Daniel Evans. He recently completed production on Lin Manuel Miranda's feature adaptation of Octet, as well as the independent film Trust the Man, which he stars in opposite Daniel Radcliffe.

Groff's additional Broadway credits include Hamilton (Tony nomination, Grammy Award), Spring Awakening (Tony nomination), and In My Life. Off-Broadway credits include Merrily We Roll Along (Outer Critics Circle Award), Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics Circle Award), Hamilton, The Submission, The Bacchae, The Singing Forest, Prayer for My Enemy (Obie Award), Hair, and Spring Awakening. On screen, his notable work spans television and film, with credits including Mindhunter, Looking, Glee, Hamilton (Emmy nomination), Frozen and Frozen II, The Normal Heart, The Matrix Resurrections, Knock at the Cabin, A Nice Indian Boy, The Conspirator, American Sniper, and Taking Woodstock.

ABOUT JUST IN TIME:

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, JUST IN TIME began performances on Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre starring Tony winner Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin and Gracie Lawrence as Connie Francis. Mr. Groff and Ms. Lawrence were both nominated for Tony Awards for their respective performances in JUST IN TIME. An exhilarating musical, JUST IN TIME transports audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash" and “Dream Lover,” and is now in its second smash year on Broadway.

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