GEORGE MICHAEL: THE FAITH TOUR Live Album to Release Alongside Film

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George Michael Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment announced that on 6 November 2026 they will release THE FAITH TOUR, an 18-track live album of previously unreleased recordings featuring hits from George Michael's WHAM! and solo catalogues.

Recorded during the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy stop on the European leg of the Faith Tour in 1988, the superstar's first solo concert tour, the album showcases George's vocal talent and skill as a live performer. THE FAITH TOUR album is being presented as both a time capsule from a defining era of pop music and a celebration of one of the most frequently referenced concert tours of all time.

THE FAITH TOUR includes live renditions of all the classic hit singles from Faith, including 'Faith', 'Father Figure', 'One More Try', and 'Monkey'.

Faith the album was written, arranged, produced, and performed almost entirely by George Michael and marked the emergence of a new type of pop icon, an artist capable of blending soul, R&B, and rock into a sleek, emotionally driven, and singular sound which appealed to fans of all ages in all corners of the globe. Following the album's release, George became the only British male solo artist ever to achieve four U.S. number-one singles from a single album on the Billboard Hot 100, a record that has yet to be matched.

Also featured on the track listing are a number of previously unreleased cover versions of songs, including performances of Stevie Wonder's 'Love's in Need of Love Today' and Labelle's 'Lady Marmalade.'

The star also included two of the most beloved WHAM! hits on the setlist, 'Everything She Wants' and 'I'm Your Man', nodding to his journey to Faith and marking the completion of the 24-year-old's transition from being an adored member of the band to a bona fide solo pop superstar.

Comprising 109 concerts across 16 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, the tour is regarded as one of the defining pop tours of the late 1980s and a seminal moment in George's ascent to the upper echelon of pop stardom.

The live album was mixed by Chris Porter and David Austin and mastered by John Webber.

George Michael: The Faith Tour, The Film Will Be Released in Cinemas Across North America on December 11

Assembled from rediscovered, previously unseen and unheard 35mm footage of his 1988 performance at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy, the new concert film captures George at the height of his creative power during the record-breaking Faith Tour. Expertly restored and remastered, the film transforms the performance into a cinema experience. An original short film by Mary McCartney opens the feature, using newly discovered audio and imagery from 1986–1988 — the Faith era — creating what is described as a rare and intimate 'time capsule,' offering insight into George's mindset at this pivotal moment in his life.

Featuring: George Michael

Director: David Austin, Andy Morahan

Live Concert Director: Andy Morahan

Short Film 'Finding Faith' Director: Mary McCartney

Producers: David Austin, Lucie Avery, Rosie Holley, Philip Noel

Tickets on sale soon.

Standard Tracklisting

Freedom Opening

I Want Your Sex

Hard Day

Love's In Need Of Love Today

Everything She Wants

Father Figure

I'm Your Man

A Different Corner

Faith

Monkey

Hand To Mouth

Play That Funky Music

One More Try

I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)

Careless Whisper

Lady Marmalade

I Want Your Sex Pts 1 and 2

Freedom Finale

Standalone 2LP Tracklisting

Freedom Opening

I Want Your Sex

Hard Day

Love's In Need Of Love Today

Everything She Wants

Father Figure

I'm Your Man

A Different Corner

Faith

Monkey

One More Try

I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)

Careless Whisper

Lady Marmalade

I Want Your Sex Pts 1 and 2

Freedom Finale

THE FAITH TOUR album will be released in a number of formats including a picture disc and a deluxe box set which boasts the full concert across 3LPs and 2CDs, plus a limited edition 136-page book featuring previously unseen images from the tour, all packaged in double slipcase. Available formats include:

3LP, 2CD Deluxe Box Set - Full concert across 3LPs and 2CDs with 136-page book featuring previously unseen images documenting George Michael's first world tour as a solo artist

2LP Picture Disc (D2C exclusive)

2LP Blue Black Marble Vinyl

2LP Crystal Clear Vinyl

3LP Black Vinyl

2LP Black Vinyl

2CD

Audio BluRay (Super Deluxe Edition Exclusive)

About Faith

Written, arranged, produced, and performed almost entirely by George Michael, FAITH marked the emergence of a new kind of pop icon, one who could blend soul, R&B, and rock into a sleek, emotionally charged, and deeply personal sound. It earned him a GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year, three American Music Awards, and a record-breaking run of four U.S. No. 1 singles, including 'Faith', 'Father Figure', 'One More Try', and 'Monkey', making George the only British male solo artist ever to achieve four U.S. number-one singles from a single album on the Billboard Hot 100, a record that has yet to be matched. Selling more than 25 million copies worldwide, topping charts in over 10 countries and cementing George Michael as one of the best-selling solo artists of all time, Faith became a cultural touchstone of the late '80s, inspiring countless artists and defining the MTV generation, soundtracking lives and influencing artists for decades to come.

Photo Credit: George Michael Entertainment



Photo Credit: George Michael Entertainment

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