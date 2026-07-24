George Benson Signs to Candid Records, to Reissue Nat King Cole Tribute Album

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George Benson has signed to Candid Records, with the label set to reissue his tribute album INSPIRATION: A TRIBUTE TO NAT KING COLE.

The 2013 album is due out on September 11th. Described as the first of more releases to come on Candid Records, Benson's heartfelt homage to his greatest musical influence gets its most complete release yet with three restored bonus tracks.

Alongside the album announcement, Benson re-released 'Unforgettable,' his reinvigorated take on Cole's iconic jazz-pop ballad, featuring legendary trumpeter Wynton Marsalis. Additional features that bring fresh color to Cole's classics, like 'Mona Lisa' and 'Route 66,' include acclaimed vocalist Idina Menzel, trumpeter Till Brönner, and singer-songwriter Judith Hill.

Reissued under the supervision of Benson and Candid Records executive John Burk, who is also the album's original producer, INSPIRATION has been remastered, re-sequenced, and expanded to include three additional songs from the sessions: 'Almost Like Being In Love,' 'That Sunday, That Summer,' and 'Ramblin' Rose.' Co-produced by Randy Waldman, the album pairs Benson's voice and guitar with vintage Nelson Riddle charts and new Waldman arrangements, backed by a crack rhythm section (Waldman, Tim May, Chuck Berghofer, and Gregg Field) and the 42-piece Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra.

Speaking on the partnership with Candid Records, Benson says, 'This current cycle with Candid Records was made possible through my arrangement with John Burk, who supports my continuing effort to supply my audience with great music and my ongoing desire to promote what I believe are important musical ideas. Quality is my number one purpose for this move.'

INSPIRATION: A TRIBUTE TO NAT KING COLE TRACKLIST

Just One of Those Things Unforgettable Walkin' My Baby Back Home When I Fall In Love Route 66 Nature Boy Ballerina Smile Straighten Up and Fly Right Too Young I'm Going to Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter Mona Lisa Almost Like Being In Love That Sunday That Summer Ramlin' Rose

Photo Credit: Greg Allen



Photo Credit: Greg Allen

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