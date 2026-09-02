Ashe to Release New Album THE GIRL OF YOUR DREAMS on Atlantic Records

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Singer-songwriter Ashe has confirmed her fourth studio album, THE GIRL OF YOUR DREAMS, is set for release on October 16 — her first with Atlantic Records. The album can be pre-saved here.

'I feel like I've been trying to write The Girl Of Your Dreams album my entire life,' Ashe details. 'I think I made it from the most healed, actualized version of myself and that gave me a lot of freedom to be funny, and dramatic, and heartbroken, and not afraid of any of it!!!'

She continues, 'There are pieces of every version of me on this album, but for the first time I don't feel like I'm trying to become someone else or escape myself. This is the best thing I've ever made and will probably be calling it quits if this album doesn't connect with people, hah!'

THE GIRL OF YOUR DREAMS marks a new chapter for Ashe as she reunites with producer and collaborator Noah Conrad (Chappell Roan, Role Model, BTS) — co-writer of Platinum-certified 'Moral Of The Story' and co-producer of her debut album ASHLYN — to create songs that sound huge and cinematic while dealing with the messiness of life.

The album's lead single, 'Stop The Wedding!,' has become Ashe's biggest solo debut to date and continues to climb. Within the first three weeks of release, there have been over 15 million streams on Spotify, it has become a Top 50 trending sound on TikTok, it's continuing to be featured on playlists like Spotify Hot Hits USA and Pop Rising as well as charting on UK and Ireland singles' charts. Listen/share the track here and watch/share the video here.

A further taste of the new music, 'Funeral,' is set for release tomorrow, September 3.

Last year found the acclaimed singer-songwriter teaming up with her close collaborator and friend Finneas as THE FAVORS; the duo released their debut album, THE DREAM, to great fanfare.

Ashe's most recent solo studio album, WILLSON (2024), marked a return to her Nashville and songwriting roots. The LP completed a trilogy, following ASHLYN (2021) and RAE (2022), and saw praise from Forbes and People Magazine, amongst others, with The Tennessean raving, 'Sweeping story-telling tracks show Ashe's gentle, crooning voice reflecting on love and fulfillment. A classic indie singer-songwriter album that borders on both pop and folk, Ashe tells raw narratives with her emotive vocals over and over, track by track.'

Ashe's meteoric rise to pop stardom over the years has led to notable collaborations and stages shared with some of the industry's biggest names, Finneas, Noah Kahan and Niall Horan included. 2025 found her touring with Kelsea Ballerini and Gracie Abrams. Most recently, she wrapped a series of dates supporting Benson Boone. Her global smash hit 'Moral of the Story' was featured on the original soundtrack of Netflix's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) after gaining billions of streams and reaching #2 on both the Global and U.S. Spotify Viral 50 charts.

Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg



Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...