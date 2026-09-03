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Photos: THE BLACK CROWES Close 2026 Tour With Four Dates Opening for GUNS N' ROSES

Rich and Chris Robinson closed out their Southern Hospitality Tour before joining forces with the Guns N' Roses lineup.

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Photos: THE BLACK CROWES Close 2026 Tour With Four Dates Opening for GUNS N' ROSES

The Black Crowes wrapped up their 2026 tour supporting Guns N' Roses, performing four final shows in Las Vegas, Edmonton, Vancouver and ending last night in San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium. The four shows alongside Guns N' Roses came as The Black Crowes, Rich and Chris Robinson, concluded their 40+ city 'Southern Hospitality' Tour on August 20th.

The Black Crowes' touring year wraps following the release of their latest album A Pound of Feathers, which was a bold creative evolution – marrying the rugged swagger of their early classics with fresh perspectives and dynamic, hard-hitting rhythmic textures. Drawing from a legacy of emotive songwriting, formidable musicianship, and true rock 'n' roll grit, the project – solely written by the brothers – moves effortlessly between the weightless beauty of A Pound of Feathers and the heavy truth of 'a pound of lead.' Infusing all 11 tracks with an ambivalent depth and honest purity, the record was met with rave reviews.

Event Details

Wednesday, September 2nd

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Photo Credit: Ross Halfin


Photo Credit: Ross Halfin
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