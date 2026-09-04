ONSLAUGHT Original Soundtrack From Matthew Pusti Now Available to Stream

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Matthew Pusti's original soundtrack for ONSLAUGHT is now available to stream. The film is directed by Adam Wingard and stars Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald VelJohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira, with Drew Starkey and Rebecca Hall.

The soundtrack can be heard at https://a24music.ffm.to/onslaughtoriginalsoundtrack.

An official ONSLAUGHT playlist is also available on Spotify, featuring the needle drops from the film alongside Matthew Pusti's original score, at https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0WncLaoDqnygk8TENVsmHP.

ONSLAUGHT is now playing in theaters. The film follows a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers who break loose in the desert, forcing a badass Army sniper to unleash hell to protect her young daughter.

Credits

Starring: Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald VelJohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey, Rebecca Hall

Directed by: Adam Wingard

Screenplay by: Simon Barrett

Story by: Adam Wingard & Simon Barrett

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