Phoebe Bridgers Shares New Song & Announces 'Phoebe Bridgers' World, Tour'

Last month, Phoebe Bridgers confirmed details of her sophomore solo album, Punisher, to be released on Dead Oceans on June 19th. Today, she shares another song from the album. Originally entitled "ICU," the song's spelling has been changed to "I See You," for its release on digital platforms. Bridgers explains the title change with: "*gestures at entire world*".

Bridgers previously released two new songs from Punisher - the impressive singles "Garden Song" and "Kyoto."

Says Bridgers of "I See You", "It's about my breakup with my drummer. We dated for a few years, made music every day, and were extremely codependent. We became like family to each other, so our breakup was extremely tough. But if this tells you anything about our relationship, we wrote this song together, just like everything else."

Bridgers has also announced plans for a "Phoebe Bridgers' World, Tour" - to kick off on May 26 with a livestream performance from her Kitchen and running until June 6 with a show from her Bed. Bridgers' previous touring plans, which included opening for The 1975 in arenas across America, were shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All dates below.

Bridgers released her debut album in 2017 as a relatively unknown singer-songwriter living in Los Angeles. A little over two years later, she's become an internationally lauded musician with three acclaimed bodies of work to her name: her solo debut, Stranger In The Alps, the boygenius EP with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus in 2018, and Better Oblivion Community Center, a surprise collaboration with Conor Oberst, in 2019.

Bridgers is a singular talent, and also the rare artist with enough humor to deconstruct the tired heuristics of a meteoric rise. Punisher, written and recorded between the summer of 2018 and the fall of 2019, cements her as one of the most irresistibly clever and tenderly prolific songwriters of our era.

Bridgers is profiled IN DEPTH in this week's New Yorker magazine. Read the story - written by Amanda Petrusich - HERE.

"Phoebe Bridgers' World, Tour" Dates In Full

May 26 @ KITCHEN w/ Hooligan Magazine: 5P PST / 8P EST (#HooliganHangouts)

May 28 @ BATHROOM w/ Noisey/Vice: 5P PST / 8P EST (Noisey Night In)

June 4 @ BED w/ DIY Magazine: 7P PM UK (DIYsolation)

June 6 @ BED - Time TBD

Photo credit: Frank Ockenfels

