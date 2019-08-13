Phish Announces Fall 2019 Tour

Just a few weeks before Phish begins its traditional summer-ending three-night run at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO, the band has announced a run of Fall 2019 tour dates. The seven-date tour begins with two performances at Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI, and culminates with their first-ever three-night run in Charleston, SC at the North Charleston Coliseum. Additional highlights include a performance at Uniondale, NY's Nassau Coliseum -- the band's first since 2003 -- and a night at Peterson Event Center in Pittsburgh, PA. The full itinerary is below.

A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and will end on Monday, August 19 at 10am ET. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, August 23. Specific on sale information for each show is available at phish.com.

Next year, Phish will return to Mexico for its fourth "Phish: Riviera Maya", the band's destination concert vacation taking place February 20 - 23. A limited amount of rooms are left for the event -- more details can be found HERE. The four-day, all-inclusive event will see Phish performing for three nights on the beach in one of the world's most beautiful locations -- Mexico's Caribbean coastline.

PHISH LIVE 2019

8/30 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

8/31 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

9/1 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

11/29 - Dunkin' Donuts Center - Providence, RI

11/30 - Dunkin' Donuts Center - Providence, RI

12/1 - Nassau Coliseum - Uniondale, NY

12/4 - Peterson Event Center - Pittsburgh, PA

12/6 - North Charleston Coliseum - Charleston, SC

12/7 - North Charleston Coliseum - Charleston, SC

12/8 - North Charleston Coliseum - Charleston, SC





Related Articles View More Music Stories