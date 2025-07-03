Philadelphia Folk Festival Will Host Thursday Night Campers Only Concert With Hezekiah Jones

The Philadelphia Folk Festival has announced an exclusive Thursday night concert on August 14, 2025 for attendees who will be camping for the weekend. The special event will feature performances from Philadelphia-area musicians Hezekiah Jones, Mason Porter, and Chris Kasper on the Camp Stage at Old Pool Farm prior to the festival officially kicking off on Friday, August 15.



The 62nd annual Philadelphia Folk Festival takes place August 15-17 in Upper Salford Township. The 2025 lineup of artists pays homage to the tradition's rich heritage while embracing new and diverse talent. Attendees can expect a weekend filled with stellar performances and cherished memories for all. This year's Main Stage Evening Concerts will feature Alejandro Escovedo; Alison Brown; American Patchwork Quartet; The April Fools: David Buskin, Robin Batteau, Christine Lavin, John Forster, and Carla Ulbrich; Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole; David Jacobs-Strain & Bob Beach; Eileen Ivers; The Gibson Brothers; John Gorka; John McCutcheon; John Moreland; The Lee Boys; Ordinary Elephant; Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley; Robin & Linda Williams; Solas; SONiA disappear fear; Tim O'Brien with Jan Fabricius; and Vanessa Collier.



The festival will also feature performances by Ben de la Cour; Brittany Ann Tranbaugh; Cloudbelly; Elijah Wald; Goldpine; Jesse Terry; John Flynn; The Kennedys; Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise; Larry Ahearn; Lili Anel; Max Davey; Reggie Harris; and Sam Robbins. More performers will continue to be announced leading up to the festival.



On August 1, Philadelphia Folksong Society and Rising Sun Presents will preview this year's event with an evening at Bryn Mawr Twilight Concert Series featuring performances from Larry Ahearn, Lili Anel, Cloudbelly, and Max Davey. The show will offer a sneak peek of what to expect in Upper Salford Township this summer.



The Philadelphia Folk Festival is presented by the Philadelphia Folksong Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the past, promoting the present, and securing the future of folk music and related forms of expression through education, presentation, and participation. The Philadelphia Folk Festival fosters music discovery in a safe and family-friendly setting with camping, food trucks, crafts, and activities for all ages. Educational workshops and Dulcimer Grove (specifically designed for the youngest attendees of the festival) will offer enrichment and more enjoyment of the weekend.



Local author Elijah Wald will offer a presentation on his book, Dylan Goes Electric! Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night that Split the Sixties, the source material for the Timothee Chalamet film, A Complete Unknown, and will be performing lesser-known Dylan songs from that era. He is also the author of The Mayor of MacDougal Street, which the Cohen Brothers used to create Inside Llewyn Davis.



The Philadelphia Folk Festival's legacy includes a multi-generational audience who make returning to the farm each summer an annual event.



The Philadelphia Folk Festival is a community of people coming together to share music and make memories between generations making a magical experience. Every year strangers become friends, and lifelong friendships are forged to create the Philadelphia Folk Festival family, where everyone is welcome!