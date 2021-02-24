Petey and Miya Folick Release New Single 'Haircut'

Today, the Los Angeles-based artist Petey and Miya Folick released a new single "Haircut" via Terrible Records. The duo co-wrote the song and recorded it together in Miya's apartment, and also collaborated on an official video for the track in Petey's backyard featuring Folick shaving her own head.

"Haircut is a very fun song I wrote with my friend Miya about getting an extreme haircut and not wanting to talk about it," explains Petey. "I hope you like it. it was really fun to make. We recorded it in Miya's apartment."

"Petey started this song and showed it to me. I immediately related. Just scroll through my feed to see a history of emotional haircuts. I really love the way it turned out. And it's one of my mom's favorite songs that I've made!" said Miya Folick about the track.

After signing to the Los Angeles-based Terrible Records (Claud, Empress Of, The Voidz) in late 2019, Petey has released 3 EPs (Car Practice, High Life From The Bottle on the Beach, and Checkin Up on Buds) as well as 2 singles. Petey and Miya Folick previously collaborated on his single "California - Prius Edition" which appeared on High Life From The Bottle On The Beach. UPROXX said, Petey is a unique creature, combining elements of emo, electronic, and folk music into a sound that is unmistakably Petey.

In addition to his music, Petey is also an incredibly talented comedy writer with more than half a million fans on TikTok. His alt-comedy sketches have been viewed over 55 Million times. Last week, he released a video featuring Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst.

Los Angeles based singer/songwriter Miya Folick spent her formative years studying in New York before returning to California with a newfound interest in music. Folick began writing songs and learned how to produce her own material. Eventually, she knew she had to bring her music outside of her bedroom. Miya put out the Strange Darling EP on Terrible Records in 2015, followed by her debut album Premonitions in 2018 on Terrible/Interscope, starting to uncover the seemingly limitless power of her vocals. In January 2020, Billboard declared that Miya had "set the bar for 2020 with a spellbinding performance of all-new material at LA's Echo." Miya is currently working on her next LP, to be released soon.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Will Crane