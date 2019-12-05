Peter Voss-Knude Releases First Single Off Of Upcoming Album

Artist and songwriter Peter Voss-Knude has released the first single, "The More" off of his upcoming LP, The Anti-Terror Album. "The More" was released with a visual album trailer for the LP set to be released January 20th along with a solo exhibition presented through the Danish Museum of Contemporary Art.



"The Anti-Terror Album" is an alternative pop music record that I have written as a response to a clandestine governmental terror exercise that I got hold of and leaking through art and music. I am interested in contemporary music that have empowering, political ambitions and effects. The Anti-Terror Album is presented through the Museum of Contemporary Art [DK] and Creative Europe [EU] and is recorded with an amazing team of diverse musicians in Copenhagen, Belgrade and London," says Knude.



With The Anti-Terror Album, PV Knude turns the entire concept of anti-terrorism upside down. To him, the real terror is not an external threat. Rather, the terror stems from our own fears and prejudices that are fed by narratives such as 'KRISØV 2017'. And from the imagined threats that we ourselves build up and manifest, for example in the form of physical anti-terror barriers.



The Anti-Terror Album is written and produced by Knude and is co-produced by Angel Wei (First Hate) and Mads Brinch (Sauna Studio engineer in CPH). It is presented and payed for generously by the Museum of Contemporary Art (DK) and an international large scale European production under creative Europe that aim to use music to solve political conflicts. The release of The Anti-Terror Album is the centerpiece of Knude's solo exhibition at the museum in January (January 23- May 10 2020) where a very beautiful vinyl (300 copies) will be released.

The Anti-Terror Album - TRACKLISTING

01. A Racist Nation

02. Nasty Fruit (Wake You Up)

03. The Wound of Cinema (feat. Angel Wei)

04. A Rebel And A State Agency

05. Alchemy Expression

06. An Evening Prayer (Interlude)

07. The More

08. I Am Begging You

09. Think Of Me As A Lady

10. Who Is Your Criminal?

11. Jacinda (A Tribute To The New Zealand Prime Minister)

12. Safety Is A Child Of Terror

13. Moneycock (Feat. Mija Milovic)

14. Kiss Him (Bonustrack)

Photo Credit: Mathias Svold





