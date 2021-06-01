Perfume Genius Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

Perfume Genius aka Mike Hadreas has announced a run of tour dates this year that will see him playing venues in Big Sur, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego and more. He will also play special dates at The Gorge in Washington with Tame Impala and Red Rocks with Death Cab for Cutie. Tickets are on sale this Friday, June 4 at 10am local time and a full rundown of dates can be found below.

The dates mark his first live shows since the release of his critically acclaimed Set My Heart on Fire Immediately. The album was released last year, appearing on 2020 end of year lists by TIME Magazine, New York Times, Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, Billboard, The New Yorker, Vogue, NPR, Stereogum and many others. The LP was produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Blake Mills and features contributions from musicians Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin and Rob Moose. It was recorded in Los Angeles, where Perfume Genius settled in 2017 with longtime partner and musical collaborator Alan Wyffels. The album explores and subverts concepts of masculinity and traditional roles, and introduces decidedly American musical influences.

Hadreas went on to appear on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, played a global live stream from The Palace Theater in downtown Los Angeles and announced the publication of Immediately, the book companion to the new album featuring iconic portraits of Perfume Genius by celebrated French photographer Camille Vivier. Perfume Genius has also appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert performing 'Whole Life' for their #PlayAtHome series and on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he performed 'On The Floor' and 'Jason'.

Following the release of the album, Perfume Genius released IMMEDIATELY Remixes which sees every song on Set My Heart On Fire Immediately remixed in original running sequence by an all-star cast. In addition to Boy Harsher and Cook the lineup includes Jaakko Eino Kaleivi, Jim-E Stack, Planningtorock, Jenny Hval, Initial Talk, Boy Harsher, Nídia, Danny L Harle, Westerman, Actress, Koreless and Katie Dey. The IMMEDIATELY Remixes vinyl is being released on June 12 (Record Store Day).

North American Tour Dates:

06/25/21 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library

09/07/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

09/08/21 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

09/10/21 - George, WA @ The Gorge (w/ Tame Impala)

09/13/21 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks (w/ Death Cab For Cutie)

09/15/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

09/16/21 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Outside

11/01/21 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

11/12/21 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall