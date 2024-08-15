Penny Bored to Release New EP 'I'm Bored!'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh off announcing their signing to Richmond-based Open Your Ears Records, pop rock artist Penny Bored is thrilled to share that they will be releasing their label debut I’m Bored on September 13th. The EP features lead single “Dance In Hell”, which is out now.

“I’m Bored! is all about navigating your 20s,” shares Penny Bored songwriter Faith Alesia. “We experience heartbreak, navigate friendships, gossip, and even learn to own up to our own mistakes. This collection of songs breaks down my journey of entering a new phase of adulthood and learning to make the most of it, even if I have to be a little delusional some days to get through it.”

About “Dance In Hell” they add: “’Dance in Hell’ is all about my relationship with self sabotage, but more importantly how important it is to find the positive in a negative situation.”

Pre-save I’m Bored now HERE, and pre-save new merch items – including a tote bag and t-shirt – via Open Your Ears Records.

Through honest lyrics about mental health and personal struggles, Penny Bored, the solo project of Faith Alesia (they/them), combines catchy melodies with relatable topics to create an authentic discography. Inspired by early 2000’s pop rock, Alesia uses nostalgic sounds to establish a safe space for listeners to connect and know they aren't alone. Alesia reignited their passion for music during the summer of 2020 and continues to promote the message that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.

I’m Bored Tracklist:

1. On Hold

2. Think Of Me

3. Disconnected

4. Gossip

5. Dance In Hell

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/12 – New York, NY @ Pianos (w/Smooth Brain)

Photo credit: Hope Alvarez

Comments