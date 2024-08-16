Peggy Gou Shares New Single 'Find the Way'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dropping just ahead of her biggest headline show to date at London’s Gunnersbury Park this weekend, the artist, producer, DJ and cultural trailblazer Peggy Gou returns with her latest single “Find The Way” on Gudu Records. The first new track since the release of her debut album I Hear You, this latest single builds on her recent sonic terrain. Making a midsummer bid for song of the season, on “Find The Way” Gou addictively blends her featherlight breezy vocals with a balmy, technicolour 90s house beat lush with mellow keys, acid tinged synths and hypnotic basslines.

2024 has been a huge year for Gou already with the release of her hotly anticipated debut album I Hear You on XL Recordings in June. Alongside glowing reviews from The Observer, NME, The Line of Best Fit and more, she’s also graced the covers of Billboard (US), Vogue Germany and L’Officiel Italia. A huge year for her in the live arena too, having played to over a million people in 2023, 2024 has seen a string of high-profile appearances at the likes of the Coachella, Ultra, EDC and Primavera festivals alongside a headline slot on Glastonbury’s Park Stage. Her biggest headline show to date at London’s Gunnersbury Park lands on 17th August. For full details head HERE.

August Tour Dates

August 10, Way Out West, Sweden

August 14, Panorama Festival, Puglia

August 16, Lowlands, Netherlands

August 17, Gunnersbury Park, London

August 18, Electric Picnic, Dublin

August 24, Creamfields, UK

August 25, Emerge Festival, Belfast

August 29, Kalorama, Lisbon

August 30, Zurich Open Air Festival

August 31, Kalorama, Madrid

About Peggy Gou

Peggy Gou is uniquely revered as both underground icon and global sensation, sticking by her own unwavering vision to become one of the most in-demand electronic musicians and DJs in the world. Having performed to over a million people worldwide in 2023, the self-managed South Korean-born, Berlin-based producer and artist has blazed her own trail as the first Korean DJ to play Berghain, the first female DJ to headline Ushuaïa Ibiza’s closing party and the first woman in over 20 years to appear within the Top 10 of DJ Mag’s annual Top 100 list.

Since 2016, she’s forged a singular blend of club music that’s as forward-thinking as it is nostalgic, finding her global breakthrough with 2018’s Once EP, which birthed hits like “It Makes You Forget (Itgehane),” and “Han Jan.” An essential tastemaker, she runs her music and design label Gudu, through which she issued her 2019 critically acclaimed Moment EP, designs her acclaimed Peggy Goods fashion line, and sold out her own London Pleasure Gardens festival for four consecutive years. 2024 will see her biggest ever headline London show when she performs to 25,000 people in Gunnersbury Park in August.

She’s collaborated with everyone from house legend Maurice Fulton (2020’s “Jigoo”) to South Korean counterculture hero OHHYUK (2021’s “Nabi”), and was enlisted for a 2022 remix of Kylie Minogue’s iconic “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” Referred to as “coolest DJ in the world” by Rolling Stone, Gou has graced the cover of Vogue Germany, Vanity Fair Italia, GQ Middle East and Korea, Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia, and others, while boasting collaborations with Louis Vuitton, Mont Blanc and Samsung to name just a few.

She made 2023’s international song of the summer with “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” which topped singles charts in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Greece, as well as the Billboard Dance Airplay chart. The balmy club hit appears on her debut album I Hear You, which arrived in June on XL Recordings. Also featuring her Lenny Kravitz collaboration “I Believe in Love Again,” the LP saw Gou boldly claiming her voice through the kaleidoscopic lens of ‘90s house music.

Photo Credit: Park Sangjun

