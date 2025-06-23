Paul Russell to Play Family Reunion Tour This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Double-platinum rapper, singer, and songwriter Paul Russell has announced his upcoming Family Reunion Tour. The five-stop tour kicks off on August 5th in Santa Ana, California and will bring his playful sound to fans in Dallas, Los Angeles, Sedalia, Missouri and Oceanside, California where he will be supporting Alex Warren.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 27th at 10AM local time. There will also be an artist presale starting Wednesday, June 25th at 10AM local time, a Live Nation presale starting Wednesday, June 25th at 12PM local time, and a Spotify/Venue presale starting Thursday, June 26th at 12PM local time.

The Family Reunion Tour follows Paul Russell’s latest collaboration “That Girl” featuring Saweetie. Mixing candy-sweet melody with unabashed swagger, “That Girl” is for the cookouts wherever it’s hot, and for every family reunion. The slick single follows Paul’s March appearance on the globetrotting soul-pop confection “Confessions” with Flo Rida and K-pop group ENHYPEN. Before that came his 2024 debut EP, again sometime?, which included hits like “Slippin’” featuring Meghan Trainor and the song that started it all, “Lil Boo Thang.” The latter hit #14 on the Hot 100, racked up 776 million streams and counting, and made Barack Obama’s 2024 summer playlist, among other major wins. Meanwhile, EP highlight “Say Cheese” was named one of the Best Hip-Hop Songs of the Year by HipHopDX and “Eat Pray Love” got a sunny remix from Free Nationals.

Along the way, Paul has brought his undeniable charisma to performances across the globe, including stops at the White House and on American Idol, embarking on his first European run in support of Teddy Swims, hitting North American arenas on Trainor’s Timeless Tour, and now as he prepares for his Family Reunion Tour.

Family Reunion Tour Dates

August 5th - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

August 7th - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre

August 9th - Oceanside, CA - Frontwave Arena - Channel 93.3 Summer Sunset

August 12th - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

August 15th - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair Grandstand

About Paul Russell

You’ve never met or heard anybody quite like double-platinum recording artist Paul Russell. As a kid, the Dallas, TX, native learned how to wail on trumpet in between spitting bars during lunchroom rap battles and later crooning over ukulele — like the human equivalent of the dopest playlist you’ve ever heard! His musical DNA is just as wildly dynamic as his personality is. During his time at Cornell University, he often DJ-ed parties. As such, he knows how to get it popping.

A wide swath of inspirations — from Anderson .Paak and OutKast to Louis Armstrong — impacted his own creative trajectory. He gained traction with a series of early uploads and went viral a few times, even fooling the internet into thinking he had a Drake feature on the way once. Settling down in Los Angeles, he released the independent anthem “Hallelujah” followed by “Ms. Poli Sci,” which generated over 37 million overall streams to date before going global with his Arista Records debut “Lil Boo Thang.” Built around an interpolation of “Best of My Love” by The Emotions, the immediate hit skyrocketed right out of the gate, earning 815 million streams globally and appearing on screens across the globe with performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Graham Norton Show, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, American Idol, and more. In 2024, Paul released his debut EP again sometime? — which including the song “Slippin” featuring global superstar Meghan Trainor — plus supported massive tours by both Trainor and Teddy Swims. Beyond his status as a bona fide breakout star, Paul Russell is about to be your new best friend.

