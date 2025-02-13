Patrick Staniforth Releases New Single 'English Garden'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Patrick Staniforth has released his highly anticipated new single, English Garden. The track is the fifth installment from his forthcoming six-track EP, Pieces Pt1, which will be fully released on March 7th, 2025.

English Garden explores the poignant story of meeting his long-lost brother and the delicate bonds they formed in a modest allotment garden-a place that held echoes of an English garden. The song reflects on vulnerability, connection, and the emotional complexities of opening up to someone new. Crafted through a collaborative writing process with Graham McGregor-Smith, the track was produced by Ivo Vollering in Berlin, maintaining the cohesive sound of the EP.

Blending elements of indie-pop and melodic storytelling, English Garden continues Patrick's tradition of authentic, narrative-driven music. Known for his distinctive vocal tone and relatable lyrics, Patrick has previously released four singles from Pieces Pt1, each showcasing his unique approach to songwriting. His earlier work has already garnered attention, including a feature in Rolling Stone Spain's list of songs that could "change your day."

"This song is about meeting my brother, someone I never knew I had until later in life. The time we spent together in the garden was special, but also full of risks - the risk of opening up, of letting someone in. Sadly, my brother passed away shortly after we met, but this song keeps him with me, always," says PATRICK STANIFORTH

With influences ranging from Noel Gallagher to Fleet Foxes, Patrick Staniforth's English Garden resonates with listeners who appreciate emotional yet uplifting music. The single is available on all major streaming platforms.

