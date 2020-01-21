Partynextdoor Shares New Claymation Video For 'Loyal' Feat. Drake

PARTYNEXTDOOR has released a new video for his smash "Loyal" feat. Drake. The claymation visual, directed and animated by William Child and premiered by Adult Swim, portrays a storyline in which PND plays the main character on a wild mission to save the city of Toronto. The video follows recently-released tracks "The News" and "Loyal," which marked PND's first solo releases since 2017's Seven Days EP. "The News" has earned 17 million global streams since its arrival as "Loyal" stacked up over 65 million global streams cumulatively, landing at #1 on Apple Music's Top U.S. and Global charts, as well as gracing the covers of their "Today's Hits" and "R&B Now" flagship playlists. "Loyal" was also featured in Spotify's "New Music Friday" and "Are & Be" playlists and in The New York Times, Billboard, Pitchfork, Vulture, The FADER and more. Rolling Stone included PARTYNEXTDOOR in their "Most Anticipated Albums of 2020" and said, "[Loyal] feels like a re-centering for an artist with an outsized artistic footprint this decade." To support the songs, PND launched three pop-up newsstands in Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. Long lines of fans formed early for the first come, first served giveaways, which included special hoodies and an exclusive zine.

Watch the new video for "Loyal" now.

Hailing from Mississauga, Canada, OVO Sound's PARTYNEXTDOOR is one of this generation's most important pop and R&B singers, songwriters and producers. His Jamaican roots inform much of his music and his influence can be heard across contemporary R&B, rap and pop genres today. In 2013, PARTYNEXTDOOR was the first artist signed to OVO Sound and released his seminal debut PARTYNEXTDOOR. 2014 saw the release of his second project PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO, which he followed with the PNDColours EP the same year. PND followed P2 with the PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 LP in 2016 to widespread critical acclaim. In 2017, PND released his Seven Days EP, the same year he earned a "Best R&B Song" GRAMMY Award nomination for the triple-platinum certified "Come and See Me" with Drake. Also known for his prolific output and songcraft, PND wrote Rihanna's 2016 smash "Work," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as DJ Khaled's 2017 hit "Wild Thoughts," featuring Rihanna, which peaked #2 on the Hot 100.

Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk





