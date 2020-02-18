Parkway Drive Announce North American Tour + 'Viva The Underdogs' Soundtrack

Australian metal band Parkway Drive will set stages afire on their largest headlining tour to date in North America this summer. The tour will kick-off on August 21 in Sacramento, CA and wrap September 17 in Irving, TX. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10am local time. For more information, visit http://tour.parkwaydriverock.com/.



"USA and Canada, the time has finally arrived! This tour has literally been years in the making. You wanted to see the full Parkway Drive show, this is it. Full production, full set, stacked line up, no excuses. We have been waiting, building, grinding for so long to give you guys the chance to experience this event in its full, uncompromising entirety and ladies and gentlemen, that moment has arrived," says vocalist Winston McCall. "You think you know what's coming, you think you know what we are capable of, be warned. Up until this point, you have only scratched the surface. This is just the beginning. We'll see you soon. Be ready."



Recently, Parkway Drive announced Viva The Underdogs, the soundtrack to the band's documentary film by the same name, to be released March 27. Featuring 11 live tracks from the band's 2019 headlining set at German heavy metal festival Wacken, the soundtrack also includes 3 studio tracks recorded in German; "Vice Grip", "The Void", and "Shadow Boxing" which features German rapper Casper. Yesterday, the band shared the live video for "Wild Eyes," which you can view here.



The documentary, 'Viva The Underdogs,' features over a decade of behind the scenes personal footage, coupled with unprecedented access to the band's most explosive live tours and world's biggest music festivals. The film gives an incredibly honest and candid look at Parkway Drive's 15-year underdog journey; the good-times, battles, triumphs, and sacrifices.



PARKWAY DRIVE TOUR DATES

8/21 Sacramento, CA Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

8/23 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater

8/24 Magna, UT The Great Saltair

8/26 Broomfield, CO 1STBANK Center

8/28 St Paul, MN Myth Live

8/29 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

8/30 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoors

9/1 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

9/2 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

9/4 Worcester, MA The Palladium Outdoors

9/5 Laval, QC Place Bell

9/7 Toronto, ON Echo Beach

9/9 Trenton, NJ CURE Insurance Arena

9/10 Baltimore, MD UMBC Event Center

9/11 Charlotte, NC Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/12 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

9/14 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

9/16 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

9/17 Irving, TX Toyota Music Factory





