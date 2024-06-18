Paris Paloma to Play November UK Headline Tour

The November UK headline tour goes on pre-sale on Wednesday 19th June at 5pm and general sale on Friday 21st June at 10am.
Rising artist Paris Paloma will embark on her second UK headline tour, launching in Manchester on 17th November and culminating in Leeds on 28th November, with her fifth headline London show taking place at KOKO on 20th November.
The 9-date tour follows her recent sold-out debut UK headline tour, which saw her play packed out shows in Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and London. Previously she has performed sold-out London headline shows at Islington Assembly Hall, EartH, Camden Assembly and St Pancras Old Church and her upcoming date at KOKO will see her perform to her biggest London crowd yet. Paris is currently on a sold-out tour in the US for her debut stateside headline tour and will be performing at UK festivals this summer, including Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds and supporting the legendary Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park.
The November UK headline tour goes on pre-sale on Wednesday 19th June at 5pm and general sale on Friday 21st June at 10am here. Full tour dates are listed below.
Paris recently announced her highly anticipated debut album ‘Cacophony’ will be released on 30th August via Nettwerk. Her ethereal sound and fiery lyrics evoke powerful emotional responses from fans, as witnessed on her previously released tracks ‘my mind (now)’, ‘drywall’, ‘as good a reason’, ‘yeti’, and the viral single that ignited it all, ‘labour’. The album’s 15 tracks range from the tender and heartbreaking to the sublimely aggressive and vengeful. Taking influences from dark pop, folk, and indie, Paris creates a discography that evokes something primal, powerful, and innately feminine. Pre-order HERE.
The album title, ‘Cacophony’, is inspired by Stephen Fry’s Mythos, ruminating on the creation myth. “From this chaotic cosmic yawn, creation sprang forth,” Paris explains, “so this is a collection that makes sense of the overwhelming space of my mind where my anxiety, my OCD, and trauma processing lives”. The album tracklisting is as follows:
Paris continues to build momentum around ‘labour’ after recently performing a chilling rendition of the track on The Kelly Clarkson Show and the release of her EP ‘LABOUR (the cacophony)’ to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of the song. The profound rallying cry struck a nerve with women around the globe, breaking over 100 million streams on Spotify, cracking the Official UK Singles Chart and US Billboard Chart, and soundtracking tens of thousands of social media videos. Watch HERE. Paris will be performing ‘labour’ on BBC Two’s Later… with Jools Holland this Saturday, which airs on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 10.30pm.
Through her thoughtful and confident lyrics, Paris Paloma paints pictures and tells stories with her songs, drawing parallels between the past and present to bring her own perspective on themes of love, grief, death and power. With a Goldsmiths degree in Fine Arts, her songwriting and visuals are inspired by fantasy as much as real life, drawing inspiration from mythology, art history and the Romantics, alongside the human experience.
June US headline tour:
Tues 18th – Chicago, Lincoln Hall – SOLD OUT
Thurs 20th – Nashville, The Basement East – SOLD OUT
Sat 22nd – Boston, The Sinclair – SOLD OUT
Sun 23rd – Washington, The Atlantis – SOLD OUT
Wed 26th – New York, Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
September European headline tour:
Fri 6th – Paris, Trabendo
Sat 7th – Brussels, Le Botanique, Orangerie
Mon 9th – Amsterdam, Paradiso
Wed 11th – Cologne, Gloria Theatre
Thurs 12th – Hamburg, Mojo Club
Sat 14th – Berlin, Heimathafen Neukölln
Sun 15th – Copenhagen, Small Vega
Tues 17th – Stockholm, Debaser Strand
Wed 18th – Oslo, Parktreatret
November UK headline tour:
Sun 17th – Manchester, Gorilla
Mon 18th – Glasgow, Oran Mor
Wed 20th – London, KOKO
Fri 22nd – Brighton, Chalk
Sat 23rd – Cambridge, Junction
Sun 24th – Bristol, SWX
Tues 26th – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
Wed 27th – Birmingham, O2 Academy 2
Thurs 28th – Leeds, Brudenell
Festivals:
Thurs 27th-Sun 30th June – Glastonbury Festival
Fri 12th July – London – BST Hyde Park with Stevie Nicks
Fri 16th August - Oslo, Norway - Langs Akerselva Festival
Fri 23rd-Sun 25th August – Reading & Leeds Festival
