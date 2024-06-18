Paris Paloma to Play November UK Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising artist Paris Paloma will embark on her second UK headline tour, launching in Manchester on 17th November and culminating in Leeds on 28th November, with her fifth headline London show taking place at KOKO on 20th November.



The 9-date tour follows her recent sold-out debut UK headline tour, which saw her play packed out shows in Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and London. Previously she has performed sold-out London headline shows at Islington Assembly Hall, EartH, Camden Assembly and St Pancras Old Church and her upcoming date at KOKO will see her perform to her biggest London crowd yet. Paris is currently on a sold-out tour in the US for her debut stateside headline tour and will be performing at UK festivals this summer, including Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds and supporting the legendary Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park.



The November UK headline tour goes on pre-sale on Wednesday 19th June at 5pm and general sale on Friday 21st June at 10am here. Full tour dates are listed below.



Paris recently announced her highly anticipated debut album ‘Cacophony’ will be released on 30th August via Nettwerk. Her ethereal sound and fiery lyrics evoke powerful emotional responses from fans, as witnessed on her previously released tracks ‘my mind (now)’, ‘drywall’, ‘as good a reason’, ‘yeti’, and the viral single that ignited it all, ‘labour’. The album’s 15 tracks range from the tender and heartbreaking to the sublimely aggressive and vengeful. Taking influences from dark pop, folk, and indie, Paris creates a discography that evokes something primal, powerful, and innately feminine. Pre-order HERE.



The album title, ‘Cacophony’, is inspired by Stephen Fry’s Mythos, ruminating on the creation myth. “From this chaotic cosmic yawn, creation sprang forth,” Paris explains, “so this is a collection that makes sense of the overwhelming space of my mind where my anxiety, my OCD, and trauma processing lives”. The album tracklisting is as follows:

‘Cacophony’ tracklisting:

my mind (now) pleaser his land drywall labour boys, bugs and men knitting song as good a reason triassic love song escape pod last woman on earth bones on the beach hunter the warmth yeti

Paris continues to build momentum around ‘labour’ after recently performing a chilling rendition of the track on The Kelly Clarkson Show and the release of her EP ‘LABOUR (the cacophony)’ to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of the song. The profound rallying cry struck a nerve with women around the globe, breaking over 100 million streams on Spotify, cracking the Official UK Singles Chart and US Billboard Chart, and soundtracking tens of thousands of social media videos. Watch HERE. Paris will be performing ‘labour’ on BBC Two’s Later… with Jools Holland this Saturday, which airs on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 10.30pm.



Through her thoughtful and confident lyrics, Paris Paloma paints pictures and tells stories with her songs, drawing parallels between the past and present to bring her own perspective on themes of love, grief, death and power. With a Goldsmiths degree in Fine Arts, her songwriting and visuals are inspired by fantasy as much as real life, drawing inspiration from mythology, art history and the Romantics, alongside the human experience.

Full tour dates:

June US headline tour:

Tues 18th – Chicago, Lincoln Hall – SOLD OUT

Thurs 20th – Nashville, The Basement East – SOLD OUT

Sat 22nd – Boston, The Sinclair – SOLD OUT

Sun 23rd – Washington, The Atlantis – SOLD OUT

Wed 26th – New York, Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT



September European headline tour:

Fri 6th – Paris, Trabendo

Sat 7th – Brussels, Le Botanique, Orangerie

Mon 9th – Amsterdam, Paradiso

Wed 11th – Cologne, Gloria Theatre

Thurs 12th – Hamburg, Mojo Club

Sat 14th – Berlin, Heimathafen Neukölln

Sun 15th – Copenhagen, Small Vega

Tues 17th – Stockholm, Debaser Strand

Wed 18th – Oslo, Parktreatret



November UK headline tour:

Sun 17th – Manchester, Gorilla

Mon 18th – Glasgow, Oran Mor

Wed 20th – London, KOKO

Fri 22nd – Brighton, Chalk

Sat 23rd – Cambridge, Junction

Sun 24th – Bristol, SWX

Tues 26th – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Wed 27th – Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

Thurs 28th – Leeds, Brudenell



Festivals:

Thurs 27th-Sun 30th June – Glastonbury Festival

Fri 12th July – London – BST Hyde Park with Stevie Nicks

Fri 16th August - Oslo, Norway - Langs Akerselva Festival

Fri 23rd-Sun 25th August – Reading & Leeds Festival

