Pardison Fontaine Launches 'Peach Ft. City Girls' Video

Platinum selling rapper and GRAMMY®-winning songwriter, Pardison Fontaine releases brand new visual for "Peach ft. City Girls." The Jon J directed video comes on the heels of his "Shea Butter" video launch and his hugely anticipated Atlantic Records debut mixtape announcement. UNDER8ED arrives at all DSPs and streaming services on Friday, November 15th.

UNDER8ED includes his recent releases "Shea Butter," "Rodman," "Peach (Feat. City Girls)," and the RIAA platinum certified "Backin' It Up (Feat. Cardi B)," all available now for individual streaming and download.

"It's more of an introduction," says Fontaine of the upcoming mixtape. "I'm catching up fans who have known about me for a long time and introducing myself as an artist to new audiences."

Named by Billboard as one of "11 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2019," Fontaine will celebrate UNDER8ED with an eagerly anticipated show titled "SECTION 8 SOUP KITCHEN" at New York City's SOB's on Tuesday, November 19th. Tickets for the one-night-only performance are on sale now via PardisonFontaine.com.

Known for his sharp wit and dynamic style, Pardison Fontaine first attracted attention with 2013 underground smash single, "Oyyy," and its 2015 follow-up mixtape, NOT SUPPOSED TO BE HERE, earning him early acclaim from such influential outlets as Revolt, Mass Appeal, XXL, and HotNewHipHop. "Oyyy" proved a strip club sensation throughout the New York City scene, entrenching the Newburgh, NY-based rapper on the Big Apple circuit. Fontaine soon befriended a budding talent named Cardi B, who championed his music and enlisted him as a collaborator on her chart-topping, GRAMMY®-winning, 3x RIAA platinum certified 2018 Atlantic Records debut album, INVASION OF PRIVACY. The collaboration propelled Fontaine to the forefront of contemporary hip-hop, prompting a songwriting partnership with Kanye West on 2018's acclaimed YE.

October 2018 saw Pardi step fully into the spotlight with the release of "Backin' It Up (Feat. Cardi B)," followed by a show-stealing performance alongside Cardi B at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards, earning raves from Rolling Stone, The FADER, and more. The track quickly proved a blockbuster, ascending to #1 at Urban radio outlets nationwide after becoming a top 40 favorite on Billboard's overall "Hot 100." Furthermore, the "Backin' It Up (Feat. Cardi B)" companion video has now drawn over 130 million individual views via YouTube alone.

Fontaine - who has since been featured in a wide array of high profile media outlets, including Billboard and GQ as well as Complex's three-part documentary series, "The 2K Dynasty: 20 Years in the Making" - has spent much of his time in recent months hard at work on a range of new music and has been named by Billboard as one of "The 40 Most Anticipated Albums of 2019."

"When people hear me, I want them to be like, 'I'm the not the only one,'" says Fontaine. "I'm a real person, and I'll show you the good and the bad. You get every side of me in my words."

Watch the new music video for "Peach (ft. City Girls)" here:





