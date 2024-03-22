Parallels Share New Single 'No Way Out' Featuring Maxx Xero

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock band Parallels have today released their latest single, “No Way Out” featuring Maxx Xero. With “No Way Out,” the band hopes for listeners to find the strength to ask for help when needed and to be there for those around them who are the ones reaching out.

Speaking on the new single the band shares “It's difficult when we find ourselves in challenging situations that we mistakenly believe we can't escape. This notion often stems from past trauma, trapping us in a cycle of feeling helpless. Asking for help becomes daunting, as it requires vulnerability, which may have been discouraged or met with judgment in the past. Consequently, many refrain from seeking assistance.”

About Parallels

Despite their diverse musical backgrounds, the members of Parallels share a vision of creating inclusive and relatable music. Their songs explore themes of self-acceptance, resilience, and the beauty of embracing individuality. Through their music, they strive to create a sense of belonging for everyone who feels like an outsider, fostering a community of acceptance and understanding.