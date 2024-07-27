Paloma Dineli Chesky Embarks On First International Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Rising star of New York's music scene, Paloma Dineli Chesky, is set to begin her first international tour this week. Paloma is on her way to Italy, where she will perform at the prestigious Nervi Festival in Genoa and the renowned Anfiteatro Falcone e Borsellino in Catania, Sicily. This tour marks a significant milestone in Paloma's career as it celebrates the release of her highly anticipated new single, "Memory."

"Memory" is now available for pre-save and will be available on all streaming and downloading on all major platforms on July 30th.

PRE-SAVE Memory HERE

Paloma is not just a singer; she is a phenomenal performer and an exceptional songwriter, capturing the hearts of audiences with her compelling voice and poignant lyrics. Her music resonates deeply with listeners, blending heartfelt emotion with captivating melodies.

Paloma shares her excitement about the upcoming tour:

"I am thrilled to bring my music to an international audience. I believe 'Memory' will resonate with young people everywhere, as it speaks to experiences and emotions that many can identify with. I can't wait to share this journey with my fans."

Paloma's performances are known for their energy and emotional depth, making her a standout artist in the music industry. Her unique ability to connect with her audience on a personal level sets her apart as both a performer and a songwriter.

