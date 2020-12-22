Pale Waves Release Video For 'She's My Religion'

British indie-pop band Pale Waves have released a deeply personal video for their latest single "She's My Religion," which features frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie and her life partner Kelsi Luck in a series of candid, vulnerable vignettes showing that even the most mundane moments can be transformative when paired with the right person -Watch the new video below. It was directed by award winning filmmaker and photographer Jess Kohl.

The raw and honest second track from their forthcoming full-length Who Am I? - out February 12, 2021, via Dirty Hit - is a non-typical love letter that sees Heather embracing her sexuality to represent a real, queer relationship without hiding behind the clichés of oversexualization or playful experimentation.

"I wanted to give my fans a song to find themselves in," Heather says of the intimate new video. "I wish I had a song like this when I was a young girl trying to find herself in the world."﻿

PRESS HERE to listen to the transparent and nostalgic grunge-pop track and PRESS HERE to pre-order/pre-save the album, Who Am I?.

"She's My Religion" follows lead single "Change," a catchy, retro-guitar track made up of stories of heartbreak from Heather's friends, reflecting the different moods and emotions that we all go through. and PRESS HERE to watch the video and PRESS HERE to listen to the song, which was first played as Annie Mac's Hottest Record In The World on BBC Radio 1, and was recently added the track to Billboard's Best Tracks of 2020 year-end list.

Who Am I? - the follow-up to the band's 2018 debut album My Mind Makes Noises which amassed over 70 million streams worldwide, opens up a bold new chapter for Pale Waves. Heather's songwriting holds the last few years of her life up to the light, reflecting on her own mental health and growing pains - depression, distraction, and feelings of darkness - but also her experience of falling in love and becoming more open about her sexuality, emerging with a newfound clarity and optimism.

Who Am I? acts as the Pale Waves manifesto, inspiring inclusivity, self-discovery, and the notion of being whoever the hell you want to be. On the making of the album, Heather says "for me, music and art is for people not to feel so alone and isolated. I want to be that person my fans look up to and find comfort in."

Who Am I? was recorded primarily in Los Angeles alongside producer Rich Costey (Muse, Foo Fighters, Sigur Rós), before the Coronavirus lockdown forced the making of the album to go virtual, with Heather remaining in LA and the rest of the band returning home to record their parts in their bedrooms, sending them back to LA to be added into the record.

Pale Waves - comprised of front woman Heather Baron-Gracie (she/her); drummer Ciara Doran (they/them); guitarist Huge Silvani (he/him) and bassist Charlie Wood (he/him) - made an immediate splash when the debuted on the music scene a few year ago, hitting the Top 10 on UK Album Chart, winning the NME Under The Radar award, making the BBC Sound of 2018 shortlist, touring with fellow Dirty Hit label mates and mentors The 1975 as well as Muse and The Cure, and appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers. They have performed at Reading, Leeds, Lollapalooza, SXSW, and Outside Lands Festival and have received praise from NPR, AV Club, The Fader, Stereogum, Nylon, Billboard, Ladygunn, and more.

Photo Credit: Jess Kohl