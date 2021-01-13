Pale Waves Release 'Easy' Single and Video

British indie-pop band Pale Waves have released their newest single "Easy," the third single from their anticipated sophomore album Who Am I?, out February 12, 2021, via Dirty Hit. PRESS HERE to listen to the shimmering pop anthem about being in love with being in love. PRESS HERE to watch the alluringly twilit, Tim Burtonesque video - a direct contrast to the single's glossy, bright sound which speaks to how transformative the experience can be. Who Am I? is available for pre-order/pre-save HERE.

"Love can change your whole perspective, not only of yourself but of life too," says frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie on the inspiration for the single. "It's the most heartfelt moment throughout the album and it is a genuine, feel-good love song. Originally, 'Easy' was a piano ballad but I wanted to put more energy behind the instrumentation to enhance how love can uplift, drive, and inspire you hence the dramatic musical change."

"The video visually brings to life one of the main lines of the chorus 'you keep the lights on for me,'" continues Heather. "The whole video's theme is a wedding, I wore a wedding dress throughout and we shot the video in an old, abandoned church. I am really inspired by the gothic medieval aesthetic and, at the time I was thinking of the video, I was watching a lot of Tim Burton films. His creativity really inspires me."

"Easy" follows singles "Change," a catchy, retro-guitar track made up of stories of heartbreak from Heather's friends, reflecting the different moods and emotions that we all go through, and "She's My Religion" which sees Heather embrace her sexuality to represent a queer relationship without hiding behind the clichés of oversexualization or playful experimentation. PRESS HERE to watch the video which features Heather and her life partner Kelsi Luck in a series of candid, vulnerable vignettes.

Who Am I? - the follow-up to the band's 2018 debut album My Mind Makes Noises which amassed over 70 million streams worldwide - opens up a bold new chapter for Pale Waves. Heather's songwriting holds the last few years of her life up to the light, reflecting on her own mental health and growing pains - depression, distraction, and feelings of darkness - but also her experience of falling in love and becoming more open about her sexuality, emerging with a newfound clarity and optimism.

Who Am I? acts as the Pale Waves manifesto, inspiring inclusivity, self-discovery, and the notion of being whoever the hell you want to be. On the making of the album, Heather says "for me, music and art is for people not to feel so alone and isolated. I want to be that person my fans look up to and find comfort in."

Who Am I? was recorded primarily in Los Angeles alongside producer Rich Costey (Muse, Foo Fighters, Sigur Rós), before the Coronavirus lockdown forced the making of the album to go virtual, with Heather remaining in LA and the rest of the band returning home to record their parts in their bedrooms, sending them back to LA to be added into the record.

Pale Waves - comprised of front woman Heather Baron-Gracie (she/her); drummer Ciara Doran (they/them); guitarist Huge Silvani (he/him) and bassist Charlie Wood (he/him) - made an immediate splash when the debuted on the music scene a few year ago, hitting the Top 10 on UK Album Chart, winning the NME Under The Radar award, making the BBC Sound of 2018 shortlist, touring with fellow Dirty Hit label mates and mentors The 1975 as well as Muse and The Cure, and appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers. They have performed at Reading, Leeds, Lollapalooza, SXSW, and Outside Lands Festival and have received praise from NPR, AV Club, The Fader, Stereogum, Nylon, Billboard, Ladygunn, and more.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Jordan Curtis-Hughes