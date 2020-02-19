Paisley Fields Unveils 'Ride Me Cowboy' Video

Today, Paisley Fields has a brand new song and music video, "Ride Me Cowboy," which was directed by Benjamin Stranger with additional footage by Lorin Murphy.



Active since 2013, Paisley Fields is a singer, songwriter, and bandleader splitting time between Brooklyn, New York and Nashville, Tennessee.



Fields' writes country music. His songs are tender and authentic, but also pretty good with a joke. They're mindful of tradition, but deeply informed by his singular background -- as a teenage Midwestern church pianist, a Manhattan piano bar survivor, and a touring member of pioneering queer country outfit, Lavender Country. The stories are his, but the feeling they convey -- love, loneliness, lust, and so on -- are, hopefully, still universal.

PAISLEY FIELDS ON TOUR

3.10 - New Orleans, LA @ Dragon Den

3.11 - Houma, LA @ Intracoastal Club

3.13 - Texarkana @ Hopkins IceHouse

3.14 - Memphis @ Hi Tone Cafe

3.15 - Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern

3.19 - SXSW @ Beeerland (Don Giovanni Records Showcase)

3.20 - SXSW @ Hi Hat

4.11 - Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light





