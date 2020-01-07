PV Knude Shares 'Alchemy Expression' Video

Artist and songwriter Peter Voss-Knude has released the second single, "Alchemy Expression" off of his upcoming LP, The Anti-Terror Album. The single was premiered with American Songwriter praising not only "Alchemy Expression" but praising the entire LP, "Throughout Anti-Terror, he somehow makes palatable the heaviness of lyrics drifting from school shootings, racism, nuclear warfare, hatred and fear mongering, and says once people listen to the album, they will be less "terrorized," in a sense."

"Alchemy Expression" is the 2nd A/V single from The Anti-Terror Album. It explores an alchemist universe of pink magma-like hues in which dialogue between a state agency and an artist are summoned. Plasma artist / glassblower Kamila Mróz and singer PV Knude collaborated on the video that was filmed in a flame workshop in Poland whilst creating the plasma artwork for PV Knude's 2020 exhibition.



"The Anti-Terror Album" is an alternative pop music record that I have written as a response to a clandestine governmental terror exercise that I got hold of and leaking through art and music. I am interested in contemporary music that have empowering, political ambitions and effects. The Anti-Terror Album is presented through the Museum of Contemporary Art [DK] and Creative Europe [EU] and is recorded with an amazing team of diverse musicians in Copenhagen, Belgrade and London," says Knude.



With The Anti-Terror Album, PV Knude turns the entire concept of anti-terrorism upside down. To him, the real terror is not an external threat. Rather, the terror stems from our own fears and prejudices that are fed by narratives such as 'KRISØV 2017'. And from the imagined threats that we ourselves build up and manifest, for example in the form of physical anti-terror barriers.



The Anti-Terror Album is written and produced by Knude and is co-produced by Angel Wei (First Hate) and Mads Brinch (Sauna Studio engineer in CPH). It is presented and payed for generously by the Museum of Contemporary Art (DK) and an international large scale European production under creative Europe that aim to use music to solve political conflicts. The release of The Anti-Terror Album is the centerpiece of Knude's solo exhibition at the museum in January (January 23- May 10 2020) where a very beautiful vinyl (300 copies) will be released.

Photo Cred: Mathias Svold





