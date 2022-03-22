PUP Shares New Single 'Totally Fine'

Toronto punk heroes PUP-comprised of Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski-will release their incredible, ambitious and aptly titled fourth album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, next week on April 1.

Following the previously released "Waiting," "Robot Writes A Love Song, and "Matilda," PUP shares one last single before the entire album drops next week. Accompanied by one of the Greatest Music Videos Of All Time™, "Totally Fine" is a hilariously self-lacerating track with an undeniable chorus that offers plenty of opportunities to open up the pit.

The track features Mel from Casper Skulls on vocals, with Sarah from Illuminati Hotties, Kathryn from NOBRO and Erik from Remo Drive on the gang vocals. Watch PUPTHEBAND Inc. get away with their criminal business dealings in the Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux directed video for "Totally Fine" below, and read more about the track below.

"We wrote 'Totally Fine' after a long creative drought. We all agreed to take a break from PUP during lockdown, to take some time to deal with our mental health and get some space from each other. After 3 months of not writing any songs, 'Totally Fine' was the first thing to pop out. It broke this creative dam wide open, just months worth of pent up frustration all smashed into this one song. After that, we ended up going on a bit of a tear and wrote the rest of the record really quickly. The drumming on this song still blows our minds. It's so manic and wild and makes the song feel like it's about to fall apart at any moment, which is kinda like how it feels to be in PUP."

PUP will unravel right before your very eyes on tour, starting in the U.S. next week. See below to find a show, including festivals such as Coachella & Shaky Knees, below. Tickets are on-sale now here.

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND was recorded and mixed over the course of five weeks in the summer of 2021, in GRAMMY Award-winning producer Peter Katis' bat-filled mansion in Connecticut. Full of typically furious, ridiculous and anthemic songs, the recording process allowed PUP to push themselves further than ever before.

With more time in the studio, they were able to craft their songs sonically in a way they were unable to in the past, and allowed themselves to incorporate new instruments like piano, synths, horns, and more for the first time. Though made in madness-inducing isolation (aside from Peter and the bats, of course), PUP were remotely joined on the album by Sarah from Illuminati Hotties, Kathryn from NOBRO, Mel from Casper Skulls, and Erik from Remo Drive. The result is not just the next PUP record, but the *most* PUP record.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

3/23/22 - Toronto, ON @ El Mocambo [SOLD OUT]

3/26/22 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre Music Theatre !

3/27/22 - Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks ! [SOLD OUT]

3/28/22 - Kingston, ON @ The Ale House !

3/29/22 - Peterborough, ON @ The Venue !

4/1/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *^

4/2/22 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *^

4/3/22 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *^

4/5/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *^

4/8/22 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom ^

4/9/22 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom ^ [SOLD OUT]

4/10/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ^ ‡

4/11/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom +^

4/13/22 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades +^

4/15/22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/16/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren +^

4/17/22 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah + [SOLD OUT]

4/18/22 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^ [SOLD OUT]

4/20/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield+^

4/21/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda #^

4/22/22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/24/22 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre +^

4/25/22 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater +^

4/27/22 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater +^

4/28/22 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues +^

4/29/22 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater +^

5/1/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/3/22 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel +^

5/4/22 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz +^

5/5/22 - Richmond, VA @ The National +^

5/6/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall +^

5/7/22 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring +^

5/9/22 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom +^

5/10/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues +^

5/11/22 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 +^

5/13/22 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus +^

5/14/22 - Toronto, ON @ History +^ [SOLD OUT]

5/15/22 - Toronto, ON @ History +^

6/3/22 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues $

6/4/22 - Royal Oak, MI @ The Royal Oak $

6/5/22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's $

6/6/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom $

6/8/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex $

6/9/22 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada $

6/10/22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant $

6/11/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl $

6/13/22 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall $

6/14/22 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate $

6/15/22 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa $

6/17/22 - Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Block Party $

6/18/22 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall $

7/3/22 - St. Catharines, ON @ Born & Raised Concert Series

7/8/22 - Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees Festival

7/23/22 - Byron Bay, Australia @ Splendour in the Grass

8/26/22 - Málaga, Spain @ Canela Party Festival

10/12/22 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students Union

10/13/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

10/14/22 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse

10/16/22 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

10/17/22 - Dublin, IE @ Academy 2

10/19/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

10/20/22 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

10/21/22 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

10/23/22 - Paris, FR @ Backstage

10/24/22 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/25/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

10/26/22 - Köln, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

10/28/22 - Berlin, DE @ So36

10/29/22 - Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

10/30/22 - Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

11/1/22 - Milan, IT @ Bloom

11/2/22 - Munich, DE @ Strom

11/3/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

11/5/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

! with support from Casper Skulls‡ with support from Beverly Crusher# with support from Skegss^ with support from Pinkshift$ with support from Oceanator* with support from Cloud Nothings+ with support from Sheer Mag