PUP Share First Single 'Hallways' From New Album

Toronto punk heroes PUP— comprised of Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski— will release their highly anticipated forthcoming album Who Will Look After The Dogs? on May 2nd via Little Dipper / Rise Records.

Who Will Look After The Dogs?, PUP’s pummeling and cathartic fifth LP, is their most immediate, no-frills, and hard-hitting full-length yet. It was made in Los Angeles with producer John Congleton over the course of three weeks, and it’s the culmination of PUP’s past decade of constant touring and their palpable, livewire chemistry. The album evokes the lightning-in-a-bottle intensity of their self-titled debut (except they are much better at their instruments now), and finds our self-deprecating frontman Stefan Babcock at his most reflective, vulnerable and prolific. Over 12 tracks, Babcock excavates his life's relationships—romantic, with his bandmates, and most ruthlessly, his relationship to himself. There’s plenty of growth, but also plenty of unpredictable mayhem in the arrangements and an acerbic bite in the writing.

Out now is the album’s lead single “Hallways.” The first song Babcock wrote for the album, “Hallways” is bracing and raw, but its lightness keeps it together: “Cause when one door closes, it might never open / There might be no other doors.” Listen to the song below.

“Within days of announcing our last album, coincidentally titled The Unraveling of PUPTHEBAND, my life unexpectedly imploded. I wrote the lyrics for 'Hallways' while all that was going on. It was a weird f*cking week," says Babcock. "The title of our new record, Who Will Look After The Dogs?, is what I wrote at the top of the page, the very first thing written for this album. I think it’s devastating, but in a ‘holy s this is overdramatic’ kinda way. At least in context of the line that comes before it. That’s what makes it funny to us. That overblown stuff we all say in our dark moments can be hilarious once you've cooled off a bit. I don’t know if anyone else thinks it’s funny, but sometimes you gotta laugh at yourself. It's the only way out of the abyss. Trust me.”

TOUR DATES

05/07/25 - Birmingham, UK @ XOYO Birmingham*&

05/08/25 - Leeds, UK @ Project House*&

05/10/25 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz*&

05/11/25 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 (TV Studio)*&

05/12/25 - Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle University*&

05/13/25 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory*&

05/15/25 - Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms*&

05/16/25 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town*&

05/18/25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg*

05/20/25 - Cologne, DE @ Club Volta*

05/21/25 - Hamburg, DE @ Logo*

05/22/25 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44*

05/23/25 - Munich, DE @ Strom*

05/25/25 - Paris, FR @ Bellevilloise*

05/27/25 - Madrid, ES @ Sala Mon

05/28/25 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload

05/29/25 - València, ES @ Loco Club

05/30/25 - San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba

* support from Illuminati Hotties

& support from Goo

Photo Credit: Vanessa Heins

