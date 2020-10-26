PRETTY AWKWARD Capture The Current Zeitgeist With New Single 'Bored'

Let's be honest - the COVID-19 pandemic has dragged on for a long time.

Let's be honest - the COVID-19 pandemic has dragged on for a long time, and the general feeling in the country is 'enough already'. Everyone is restless and wants life to start returning to normal. Staying at home and not being able to interact in person with our friends and family has got most of us in a funk - especially those of us with A.D.D. Seattle Alternative Rockers PRETTY AWKWARD capture the general malaise perfectly in new single 'Bored', which is getting a big boost from being named as a "What's Next" Featured song on the "NOW That's What I Call Music Vol. 76" compilation. The track is available on all streaming services worldwide.



The band's Nicholas Wiggins says: "This is surprisingly the first song we ever wrote completely as a band together all in one room. We wrote this track in the studio while in LA working with a couple producers known as HEAVY. It was very interesting and exciting having this all come to life before our eyes. It's truly a beautiful thing when friends come together and create something completely out of nothing".

Lead vocalist Austin Held adds, "When I started writing the lyrics, I was honestly in a little bit of a block. I reminded myself that I should start with a statement about myself and maybe I can build off of that to make something cool. The first line in the song was the first line I wrote, "I laugh the hardest when I fall." From there it flowed really well. I keep all my lyric ideas in my notes on my phone, and when it came time for the chorus, I felt like I could already see the attitude of this character and scrolled across a line I wrote the year before which was, "I get bored when my ADD kicks in". I tend to have a scattered brain sometimes and rather than getting frustrated with it, I tend to get bored of it and thought that idea would be a fun and light hearted way to go about addressing my own mental health. I feel like now more than ever, folks can really relate to being bored".

The video for 'Bored' was filmed recently at Magnuson Park in Seattle. The band, whose overall positive attitude is infectious - chose this location because of the symbolic meaning of the area and the sculptures in the park. Held explains "The environmentally scaled sculptures you see in the video were created using the actual diving-plane fins from decommissioned United States Navy attack submarines built in the 1960s. The fins are arranged to simulate the dorsal fins of a large Orca whale pod or a school of salmon. This artwork represents the ultimate in recycling....'From Swords into Plowshares'. The hope is that similar "pods" will be created around the country and the world, as symbols for peace on a global scale".



'Bored" is the follow on to the band's critically acclaimed 'Misfits', which was released earlier this year. The song gained PRETTY AWKWARD positive press and landed on playlists at the major streaming services. The four-piece expect to release their debut EP in the first quarter of 2021.



PRETTY AWKWARD is:

Austin Held - Lead Vocals

Nicholas Wiggins - Bass / Keys / Backing Vocals

Jake Jones - Guitar / Backing Vocals

Damien Ward - Drums / Backing Vocals



